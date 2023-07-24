Stay vigilant and beware of scams

THE increase in financial losses through scams as reported by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department does not come as a surprise.

Experts point out that the “it will never happen to me” mindset has led internet users to be careless.

Individuals need to take responsibility and avoid falling victim to scammers. Whether the scams involve investments, job offers, travel opportunities or others, individuals must exercise caution and remain vigilant.

Be sceptical of offers, especially if they seem too good to be true.

Verify financial transactions or agreements with knowledgeable friends, family or independent advisers, especially if there is pressure to respond quickly or keep it confidential.

Additionally, assess the identity and legitimacy of the caller and carefully consider the risks associated with sharing your details.

Furthermore, scammers may attempt to obtain valuable data to engage in fraudulent activities.

Always apply the tips above, especially when approached with enticing offers. Needless to say, scam victims always endure financial losses and often experience anxiety and even health issues.

Hopefully, these tips can help reduce what experts call the “gullibility factor”. Taking a moment to pause and think rationally before accepting things without question can be rewarding.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang