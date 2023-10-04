Step forward in suicide prevention

I APPLAUD the government for moving ahead with the decriminalisation of suicide. This is a step forward for our country.

According to Natalie Drew of the World Health Organisation, suicide needs to be decriminalised to humanise people’s distress and society’s response to it.

I am glad to see this finally happening as we have been advocating for this for a long time.

Contrary to what many believe, criminalising suicide under Section 309 of the Penal Code does not prevent suicide.

Instead, it instils fear in people who are struggling with suicidal ideation and is a major barrier to reaching out and seeking help, people who are feeling suicidal struggle with intense unbearable emotional pain.

Most of them are also battling mental health problems.

They are engulfed in a sense of hopelessness, helplessness and isolation.

These people need help, care and proper treatment, not punishment.

The fear of being prosecuted adds to their emotional burden.

While we await the repeal of the section to be gazetted, I agree with the moratorium called for those currently in prosecution for suicide attempts.

The criminalisation of suicide stigmatises suicide itself.

Decriminalising suicide can encourage more open conversation and this can help reduce the judgement and discrimination faced by people with mental disorders.

By doing so, we can indirectly encourage more people to seek the help that they need.

At the same time, this can promote more understanding in the community and hopefully create more social support for those who are in emotional distress.

I also welcome the amendment to Mental Health Act 2001 (Act 615), which mandates crisis intervention officers to send a suicidal person for psychiatric assessment the soonest as possible, or within 24 hours.

Therefore, it is crucial to spruce up our mental health facilities and train more mental health professionals.

Apart from psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors and social workers play an important role in providing continuous treatment.

We need to also study how to retain these skilled professionals in our country.

As a suicide attempt is an emergency high-risk behaviour, it is essential for the person to be accorded immediate treatment.

The relevant ministry would need to look into proper mental health training for crisis intervention officers and first responders such as firefighters and police officers so that they are better equipped in managing suicidal people with care and sensitivity.

Hospitals and psychiatric clinic staff need to know that empathy is important in treating such patients.

While the focus is on the suicidal person getting the required treatment, the well-being of the officers, first responders, medical staff and carers needs to be highlighted as well.

As we continue to strive ahead, many may ponder, “What’s next?”

It is high time for us to reinstate the long-defunct National Suicide Registry Malaysia.

With accurate and reliable data on suicide, relevant stakeholders will be able to design effective and targeted suicide prevention strategies and policies.

At the same time, I urge academicians and experts in the mental health field to conduct more research and studies to create suitable evidence-based interventions and rehabilitation programmes.

For all who have advocated for the decriminalisation of suicide in Malaysia, I want to say a big thank you.

Let’s not stop here, there is much more that we need to do to ensure mental health for Malaysians and that all is well taken care of.

For those who are struggling emotionally, please do not be afraid to reach out.

Talk to someone you trust, or call a helpline – Befrienders KL (03-76272929, 24 hours) or Talian HEAL (15555, 8am to midnight).

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Patron, Befrienders KL