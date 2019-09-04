Step up the fight against drug menace

NEWS reports on police seizures and drug raids may appear like we are winning the war against drugs.

But as Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said in July, the country’s drug problem was worsening. He warned, “Malaysia could become a major source of narcotics.”

How many NGOs, civil society groups, activists and religious organisations took this revelation to task?

State governments are unwilling to owe up to the reality.

Malaysia remains a transit of drugs. And the number of drug addicts and smugglers has swelled over the decades.

And we certainly do not have a Duterte-style leadership to put up a ferocious fight against the drug menace.

Those who parade as guardians of national sovereignty need to step out from their protected power bases or cloisters of comfort and acknowledge that the real enemies are drug traders and addicts.

We need to openly admit the true state of the problem. We need all segments of society to join hands to fight this disaster.

We need to commit more of our national wealth and budget to prioritise a war on drugs.

You cannot sustain a developed or developing nation status with mortar and money alone. You need to have a citizenry that is free of the drug menace.

J. D. Lovrenciear