SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Opinion

Stick to SOP on thermal scanners

Letters /
11 May 2020 / 18:50 H.
    Stick to SOP on thermal scanners
    Correct use of devices is important. – ZAHID IZZANI/THESUN

I REFER to the wide usage of thermal scanners to determine body temperatures to check on the health of customers entering business premises like supermarkets, grocers, eateries and other public places for essential services.

I hope that the personnel measuring body temperatures have been trained to use the scanning devices.

The training must include aspects of:

1. Ambient environmental conditions during scanning.

2. Routine care and maintenance of thermal scanners to ensure accurate readings.

3. Periodic verification of readings of scanners by high accuracy instruments operated by independent parties like Department of Standards, Sirim.

4. Scheduled calibration of thermal scanners to maintain accuracy of readings.

There has to be a standard operating procedure and the personnel operating the scanners ought to be fully trained. Wrong readings will have serious implications.

Leo Paul

Kuala Lumpur

Did you like this article?

TAGS

Untitled Document
#StayAtHome • Conditional Movement Control Order Countdown

email blast