Stop confusing house buyers

I VISITED a gallery of an established developer last week and was attracted to units sized 940 sq ft, which according to the sales agent would cost about RM700 a sq ft.

Calculations for a 940 sq ft unit at RM700 sq ft showed a total price of RM658,000. But the sales agent said that I would sign for RM800,000. Questioning the huge difference between offered and SPA price, a confusing cash back by percentage formula was disclosed to me. This cash back is supposed to help me satisfy the downpayment requirement or use it for renovations.

The developer should stick to one offer price and work it through the loan application process complying with established rules. There may be a higher chance for a loan to be approved for RM658,000 compared to RM800,000.

While the Malaysia Consumers Movement (MCM) commends Bank Negara Malaysia for telling banks to use plain language in housing loan contracts to ensure fairness and clarity of terms in the contracts entered with retail customers and small and medium enterprises, the same should also be demanded of developers when offering property for sale. This is important to protect consumers from falling prey to confusing marketing strategies.

The government should stop this very unfair and confusing practice.

Darshan Singh Dhillon

President

Malaysia Consumers Movement