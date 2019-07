THE repeated mantra of the Malay-based opposition parties that DAP is somehow controlling the federal government and is a block to a unity government has got to be stopped.

The continued inelegant silence by the DAP’s partners in the Pakatan Harapan coalition to this vile allegation is reprobable.

If the politicians cannot understand the impact of this repeated, reprehensible statement, it is probably time for their majesties to silence this contrived bogeyman fear mongering.

These statements are racial and divisive, if not anarchist.

The DAP is a legitimately registered party and is part of his majesty’s government of the day.

Since any party is constitutionally allowed to form the government, any unsubstantiated opposition to a legally constituted government borders on treason.

It is time for the rulers to step in to stop the race and fear mongering forthwith.

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur