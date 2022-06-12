Storm in a teacup over festival

THE inability to distinguish between religion and culture due to lack of knowledge and insights has been a bane not just in Malaysia but in many other countries, leading to the population being highly polarised racially. This has led to unbelievable consequences, most of them irreversible.

There seems to be a real confusion about the difference between culture and religion, particularly in Malaysia. What is culture? What is religion? How do they relate? How do they influence our lives? The average Joe Public uses the terms interchangeably, but there is a significant difference that we must be clear about.

Culture is the characteristics and knowledge of a particular group of people, defined by everything from language, religion and cuisine to social habits, music and more. Simply put, culture determines the way people and places exist and interact with one another, and this comes from knowledge passed on from generation to generation.

In a broad sense, religion can be a subset of culture, for example, one can say culture determines why certain religions allow footwear in places of worship, which others look at in disdain.

Every country has its own culture, and sometimes within one country you can find multiple cultures or some differences in cultural practices. Cultural exchanges enhance interracial understanding and brings people together.

Meanwhile, religion is a belief that a group of people follow. It is an organised set of beliefs, rules, world views and rituals carried out by certain groups. Generally, religions have a higher power, God or Deity that they worship. They each also have their own written tradition or scripture or holy book.

There are religions that dictate how people should live, which then becomes a culture. Also, each religion has its own leader and messenger. Through religion we define our purpose in life.

It is about how we came to be and what happens to us when we are gone. Religion is an ever so personal and intimate aspect of one’s life. Although religion can be part of culture, these terms are not to be interchanged.

In 2020, when caught in a crossfire on this topic, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan hit the nail on the head and said that some people make the mistake of equating culture with religion. He said that the former is about a consciousness and identity that set us apart as a people and wholly unrelated to the individual faiths we may practice.

It is a known fact that religion is tearing people and nations apart, ironically, when it should be a tool to unite people. It stems from a deep sense of superiority, which aggrandises one religion by denouncing another.

If we can all accept that each of us is different and so is each religion, we can emulate tolerance without being caustic.

The recent fuss about the Japanese festival Bon Odori, scheduled to be held in Shah Alam, Selangor is really a storm in a teacup. When a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department proscribed Muslims from the festival, there was retaliation for the call being quixotic.

The Sultan of Selangor who came out with a strongly-worded statement decreeing that the festival had no elements of religion, and that it was purely cultural was praised. He should be hailed as a leader we sorely need. He had, without mincing words, asked the minister himself to attend the festival so he would be able to differentiate between culture and religion.

In this game of mind versus emotion, we must understand that we are being watched with trepidation and wonderment by the world, and we are losing our reputation as a nation with balanced views on race, religion and now, even culture.

All this will eventually lead to the bigger and richer nations shunning and bypassing Malaysia to seek investment opportunities with our neighbours. Tesla’s prospective entry into Indonesia is a typical example.

Do we want to lose being known and hailed as a developed nation?

World over, religions are subject to diverse and apocryphal interpretations, which should be moderated for public consumption and application, otherwise, there could chaos with ruinous consequences.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com