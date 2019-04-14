Stormy issues blow over

RECENTLY, some rather exciting matters have been brought to the front pages of our media and onto our television screens.

The Rome Statute

First was the brouhaha over the government’s ratification of the Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC). The government was doing what the Federal Constitution mandates it to do exclusively. That is, conduct foreign affairs. Which includes signing up to treaties, international agreements and conventions. Little did anyone predict what twisted interpretation of the statute could be conjured up by fertile minds. That it would adversely affect the sultan, Islam and an ethnic race.

How an international court, set up to deal with crimes “that deeply shock the conscience of humanity”, could harm our royalty and a compassionate religion – is beyond the ken of anyone conversant with its 128 articles.

Essentially, the court will try anyone who actually commits, or authorises the commission of, these heinous crimes:

» Genocide: killing or injuring people with intent to destroy entire national, racial or religious groups;

» Crimes against humanity: acts such as murder, destruction, detention, rape, slavery, torture, committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against any civilian population;

» War crimes: such killings, torture committed as part of a plan or policy or on a large scale.

Why is immunity sought for such crimes? Interestingly, Israel voted against establishing the ICC for fear of being tried for the forced settlement of occupied Palestinian territory? A “betrayal of the memory of the Holocaust”, as QC Geoffrey Robertson noted.

And why is immunity claimed for these crimes when there is no such immunity if these are committed within Malaysia? There is a special court to try any civil case or criminal offence committed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or State Ruler: Article 82 Federal Constitution. Presided over by the chief justice and chief judges of the High Courts and former judges appointed by the Conference of Rulers.

The Rome Statute reconciles the conflict between two objectives: the need to respect the sovereign equality of states from external interference, and, the commitment to take active steps to safeguard fundamental human rights – by ending the impunity of leaders from criminal prosecution. It has no jurisdiction if the country of the offender is itself able and willing to prosecute.