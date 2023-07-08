Strengthen spirit of unity

LET us fortify our sense of patriotism and unity as we count down the days to our 66th National Day at the end of the month.

The government has issued a clarion call for all Malaysians to fly the Jalur Gemilang with pride. It is commendable to heed the advice. However, the truth is we do not need reminding to do so. The love should be from the heart.

The nation has battled a few rocky years. We are still recovering from the economic wounds inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we lift ourselves again, let us remind each other of our sense of patriotism and unity, not only towards our country, but towards each other.

We must stand united. The sense of togetherness is strong among Malaysians. It is this spirit that has taken us through thick and thin.

There will be instances where the spirit of unity we have fought hard to sustain will be tested. Do not let selfish individuals divide us.

Look towards the Jalur Gemilang for strength. Draw hope and inspiration from the flag waving majestically against the backdrop of a clear blue sky.

Let the symbol of our nationhood and sovereignty serve as a guiding light and strength for us to face challenges together.

I also strongly remind Malaysians to be sensitive towards matters relating to flying the flag. Do not fool around or make light of the Jalaur Gemilang. If you are unsure of the dos and don’ts, refer to the authorities, such as the Information Department.

Furthermore, as Malaysians, it is our duty to uphold the national principles, which serve as the pillars of progressiveness in nation-building. We have a responsibility to promote these principles together.

Practise moderation, uphold these values and treat everyone with respect and kindness. Believe in the good of others as we are all children of Malaysia. There is a shared objective of harmony, peace and unity.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya