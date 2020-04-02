Strengthening health expertise in govt decisions

MALAYSIAN Health Coalition welcomes the appointment of Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood as the special

adviser to the prime minister for public health. Her experience, stature and networks of trust will strengthen Malaysia’s responses to Covid-19. We will provide her our fullest support.

During this crisis, we understand that government decisions have good intentions but steep trade-offs. We

believe that stronger health and public health expertise in the National Security Council and other ministries

will help manage the unintended consequences of any decision.

We urge the government to consider the following unintended consequences:

1. 10km-radius restriction: to issue a clear exemption for those seeking healthcare. For example,

Malaysians travel an average of 83km for cancer radiotherapy (228km in Sabah and Sarawak).

Institut Jantung Negara hosts patients from all over Malaysia, and many travel long distances to

receive dialysis. We cannot compromise on routine and necessary healthcare.

2. Disinfection of public places: to issue a directive that all disinfection of public places must follow

Health Ministry guidelines.

3. “Third Wave” of Infections: viral videos of poor living conditions in quarantine facilities

indicate potential health risks and a potential public relations nightmare. The government should consider quarantines in under-used hotels, which also increases employment.

Private sector hotels should consider providing a generous price as national service.

4. Appropriate NGO operations: while intended to reduce infection risk, the unintended consequence

is that the poorest and neediest will suffer more. The government should issue an interim protocol

that balances public safety with effective delivery of NGO services.

5. Ramadan and Syawal: decisions regarding mass gatherings (such as bazaars) must be taken together with religious authorities, the Health Ministry and local authorities.

We understand the difficult choices for any government during this crisis. We urge the government to fully

use health expertise at the highest levels of government to fully prepare for all consequences.

Malaysian Health Coalition