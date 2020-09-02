Strengths, challenges of America’s diversity

EDDIE HOO’S editorial about anarchy in the US (theSun, Aug 28) is correct.

America is a diverse nation where its citizens are all equal under the law and free to protest.

That does not mean we are equal in our relations with our fellow Americans, hence the racial protests and riots.

We are an imperfect society.

As the most culturally diverse country in world history, we are a living experiment.

Our diversity causes problems, like now, but it also builds strengths.

Never before in world history has a nation of immigrants and other nations’ rejects risen to become the richest country in terms of freedom to maximise one’s contributions financially, technologically, culturally and politically.

The “rejects” have become a superpower.

Our country even accepts loads of immigrants from its adversaries such as China (3.8 million) and Russia (3.1 million).

Who else does that?

Incidentally, there are over 77,000 friendly Malaysians living in the US and contributing to the experiment.

The US is a microcosm of the world where all the nationalities blend into one – equal under the constitution.

Our nation, like any nation, faces challenges from its future and from its past sins, but I’m confident that with energetic and free Americans, united by its constitution, we will rise to meet any challenge, internal or external.

We always have.

Steve Coyle

American guy