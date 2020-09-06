Strong enforcement, stiffer penalties

PEOPLE in the country are fed up dealing with water pollution issues and disruption problems which happen every year. This time a total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat involving nearly 1.2 million consumer accounts, were affected by the unscheduled water cut since last Thursday after the four treatment plants ceased operations due to pollution which occurred at Selangor rivers.

A factory was alleged to have released a solvent into Sungai Gong which flows into Sungai Sembah, one of the main rivers of Sungai Selangor, causing four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants (LRA) to suspend its operations, disrupting the lives of many people.

Water has become a very important commodity not just in our country, but almost in all countries in the world. As the population increases, demand for clean water has risen significantly. Huge and desperate demands for water also give rise to bitter conflicts.

A wide range of water conflicts have appeared throughout history, though rarely are traditional wars waged over water alone. Instead, water has historically been a source of tension and a factor in conflicts that start for other reasons.

However, water conflicts arise for several reasons, including territorial disputes, a fight for resources, and strategic advantage.

As a tropical country which receives rainfall througthout the year, Malaysia doesn’t actually have a problem with the amount of water. Huge number of natural water reservoirs exist in the Malaysia’s huge jungles in the form of fresh water lake, rivers, and underground water.

The only problem which Malaysia has in dealing with this precious commodity is with regard to its management and preventing pollution.

Many attempts have been made over many years to strengthen the country’s laws especially the county’s environmental laws and regulations to deal with this issue.

Proposals have been made many times to amend these laws and regulations in order to severely punish those who are responsible for causing such pollution.

However, having harsh punishments will become pointless and useless if no action is taken to improve the monitoring and enforcement process as well.

Pertaining to the current water disruption in Selangor and Klang Valley, why was monitoring and enforcement process not carried out at an earlier stage on the factory which caused the pollution?

How about other factories and premises all over the country, do the authorities concerned conduct constant monitoring and enforcement regarding these places, ensuring that they respect and obey all the country’s environmental laws and regulations to prevent pollution?

People’s patience has its limits. Water problems can no longer be tolerated anymore.

Water supply problems and water pollution issues can no longer be allow to continuue to happen in this country.

The time has come for the government to treat the water issue as a national issue and find long-term solutions to deal with this matter.

The government must find effective ways to deal with the water disruption and pollution issue which is constantly occurring in the country.

Among the ways to deal with these problems is for the government to consider creating a new enforcement agency which can focus their attention on water issues.

Having a special enforcement agency to specifically deal with water issues can allow it to properly monitor and immediately carry out necessary enforcement duties to pre-empt any problems which can affect the quality of our water.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is Senior Lecturer,Faculty of Syariah & Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com