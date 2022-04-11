Students can invent, build prototypes within six hours

IS it possible that students can invent and build prototypes within six hours?

It has been done before in Sarawak at the Whizz Kids Workshop (WKW) organised by the Invention and Design Society (Ideas), under the distinguished patronage of former minister of industrial development and current Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg.

During the WKW, students not only invent, but they even build prototypes some of which are even functional.

Some of these prototypes have in fact been commercialised.

A good example was the gravity mouse-trap invented by a group of students using left-over plastic pipes.

This invention appeared on supermarket shelves a few months later.

Why the WKW promotes STEM Education?

-> Invention is the best pathway to get the students really excited about learning science. Excitement is the fuel that drives our students;

-> Students get to excel at their academic performance;

-> Enhances the students creative strategies for problem-solving;

-> They develop self-confidence in harnessing their imagination to create a tangible invention. Their hands-on experience actually inspires them;

-> The students get really excited about learning science and applying them in their inventions;

-> They understand the importance of teamwork in getting things done; and

-> The science teachers involvement in guiding and helping their students brings long-lasting benefits

The origin of the WKW

The Whizz Kids Workshop was the brainchild of Dr Yew Kam Keong, a scientist, who was also the founder president of Ideas.

The first WKW was sponsored by Ideas itself, based on the annual grant provided by its patron.

Subsequently, the private sector was roped in as part of its corporate social responsibility.

A host school was selected to host and organise the event and the host would invite four nearby schools to participate. Each school would send three teams of five students each.

The students were permitted to bring a bag of tools plus some materials they would need for their invention.

Since Ideas’ patron was invited to present prizes to the winners, the event was well covered by the press and broadcasting stations

The WKW’s competition was kicked off with a briefing by Yew on a simple invention process that was easy to understand and practical to implement.

He also defined the nature of the competition by providing used materials as a compulsory component for the students’ inventions.

The component had to serve a function in the final invention. This essential component was changed for each WKW.

Results Achieved

The results for the WKW were spectacular. In the first National Schools Invention Competition, the number of entries from Sarawak was more than the rest of Malaysia combined.

The enthusiasm for science and invention was sustained and the Sarawak teams continued to win prizes at many other competitions like ITEX and some overseas competitions.

Conclusion

The WKW did not continue after its initiator, Yew, was transferred back to Kuala Lumper to coordinate the National Science Centre project.

The WKW will play a huge role in inspiring students to take an active interest in STEM education.

It will contribute towards making Malaysia a science-literate society and to develop the country as a technologically advanced nation.

Yew has expressed an interest to restart the WKW in any part of Malaysia by incorporating new technologies like 3D printing and computer coding.

Dr Yew Kam Keong is chief mind unzipper of Mindbloom Consulting. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com