Suicide not the solution

THE human mind is pounded daily with challenges, struggles and problems. The stress and pressures of daily life of juggling home, family and work can cause “panic attacks”, which can affect some people physically and emotionally.

Some are obsessed by these anxieties and struggles. They go to bed worrying and wake up feeling the same. Sleep may give temporary relieve from mental torment but the problem will still persist.

Some turn to drugs and alcohol to find peace and temporary escapism. There are many walking time bombs on our roads, streets, schools, offices and our homes. They may seem normal but have a litany of problems. Some resort to suicide to end their agony and misery.

The recent case of a policeman who took his life and his 10-year-old son’s life is a case in point. Some vent their anger on their loved ones by abusing them physically and emotionally. A kindergarten teacher who threw a child on the floor out of anger had pent-up emotional and psychological problems.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused many to lose their livelihood and income, has caused much stress and tension. Trying to make ends meet with limited resources can also take its toll on people who are unable to cope with the added stress. They cannot think rationally and logically.

Like “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, a small incident can cause all hell to break loose. We need to remember that problems, struggles and worries are part and parcel of life and everyone handles them differently. We should focus on our strengths and blessings and learn to live each day at a time.

We should seize the moment and make the best of life that God has given us. Suicide is not an end to misery. Seek advice and help from family members, friends, religious

heads, counsellors and non-governmental organisations like Befrienders and others. Take time to pray to seek peace of mind.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban