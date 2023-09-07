Support for Form Six education revamp

I SUPPORT the proposal put forth by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently on revamping the three modes of Form Six education to positively impact students’ development.

Having done Form Six myself, I believe that improving the current system will offer significant advantages to students and promote their academic and personal advancement.

Form Six education is a crucial phase in a student’s educational journey, bridging secondary and tertiary education. We must recognise the significance of this phase and work towards optimising it to empower students for the challenges that lie ahead.

Furthermore, this initiative will make Form Six a viable option for many students, who frequently compare educational institutions, including private colleges that provide pre-university education.

Many students frequently experience a sense of inferiority compared with their peers in private colleges, and this has deterred some students from considering Form Six as a viable choice.

The move to streamline the three modes will hopefully make Form Six more attractive to students. A revamped system will also contribute to social mobility and inclusivity by removing rigid barriers and allowing students to pursue their interests across different domains.

While Form Six education promotes equal access to opportunities, it also ensures that all students, regardless of their background or stream selection, have a fair chance at achieving their educational and career goals.

I am confident the revamp will create a dynamic, inclusive and future-oriented Form Six education system that will empower students to excel in their academic pursuits and succeed in their chosen career paths.

This will also ensure Malaysia’s education system is adaptable and responsive to the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Chua Chee Tong

Penang