Support for WTO vaccine patent waiver crucial

THE undersigned organisations and patient advocacy groups strongly call on the Malaysian government to immediately support the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights enforcement as an urgent Covid-19 response.

A waiver of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) agreement on intellectual property rights (TRIPS Agreement) would free up technologies and allow more manufacturers, including in developing countries, to urgently ramp up production of vaccines, medicines to treat Covid-19, diagnostics, ventilators and other needed medical products.

We welcome the May 5 announcement by the Biden Administration that US will stop blocking the waiver proposal, first submitted by South Africa and India to the WTO in October 2020 and now supported by more than 100 developing countries.

A global campaign that saw the tsunami of calls from ordinary citizens to Nobel laureates, former heads of state and even Pope Francis has been urging the US, European Union, Japan, Canada and other wealthy countries to not block the waiver.

From October 2020 till last month, the WTO discussions have gone nowhere because the blocking countries and the pharmaceutical industry behind them have put profits and self-interest above lives of the rest of the world.

The result is vaccine production that is a monopoly of a few companies holding patents and trade secrets over technology know-how, and vaccine hoarding by wealthy nations, ending up with more than they need while many poor countries can barely vaccinate their health frontliners. This has triggered outrage across the world.

We have urged the Malaysian government to join the other developing countries since last November.

While the government has secured vaccines for Malaysia, the actual delivery is dependent on a small number of suppliers, and there is no guarantee that we will get all we need. Look at India, where the biggest manufacturer for AstraZeneca cannot export anymore because what they produce is not even enough for India itself.

The waiver is not just about vaccines. It is also about medicines for treating Covid-19, diagnostics, ventilator valves and a range of needed medical products that have patents.

Malaysia is on a worrying upward trend with the Health Ministry already raising the alarm that our intensive care beds are fast reaching full capacity. Every country, including Malaysia, must be prepared for this pandemic.

Some existing medicines that are under clinical trials with potential for Covid-19 treatment are locked up in patents in Malaysia.

Our pharmaceutical industry can be part of the national health and security preparedness but they need the freedom to operate. We call on the government not to delay anymore, and to support the waiver. We thank you and look forward to Malaysia joining other governments in this race against the virus.

Signed by:

1. Agora Society Malaysia

2. Allied Coordinating Council of Muslim NGOs Malaysia

3. Amnesty International

4. Consumers Association of Penang

5. Health Equity Initiatives

6. Gerakan Kepenggunaan Masjid

7. Ikatan Pengamal Perubatan dan Kesihatan Muslim Malaysia

8. Ikatan Intelegensia Membangun Malaysia

9. Jaringan Ekologi & Iklim

10. Majlis Tindakan Ekonomi Melayu Bersatu Berhad

11. Malaysian AIDS Council

12. Malaysia Citizens’ Health Initiative

13. Malaysian Consumers Movement

14. Persatuan Kebajikan Sokongan Keluarga Selangor dan Kuala Lumpur

15. Pertubuhan Penggerak Masyarakat Malaysia

16. Pertubuhan Muafakat Sejahtera Masyarakat Malaysia

18. Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia.

19. Parti Sosialis Malaysia

20. Pertubuhan Wanita Malaysia untuk Kawalan Tembakau dan Kesihatan

21. Pertubuhan Persaudaraan Pesawah Malaysia

22. PT Foundation

23. Prostate Cancer Society Malaysia

24. Pusat Kecemerlangan Pendidikan Ummah

25. Sahabat Alam Malaysia

26. The International Women’s Alliance for Family Institution and Quality Education

27. Third World Network

28. Together against Cancer

29. Teras Pengupayaan Melayu

30. Penang Forum

31. Persatuan WeCareJourney

32. Persatuan Kebajikan Vivekananda Rembau