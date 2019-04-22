Support Taiwan’s participation in WHO and WHA

TAIWAN is located at a strategic node in the Indo-Pacific region. It has a particularly high need for disease prevention, as people and goods are constantly entering and leaving Taiwan.

While Taiwan was not invited to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) either in 2017 or 2018 as an observer, it has sought to take part in technical meetings, mechanisms, and activities of the WHA and World Health Organisation (WHO) for many years.

Taiwan has won the understanding and support of many nations, which have taken concrete action backing Taiwan.

However, due to political factors, Taiwan is excluded from full participation in WHO technical meetings, mechanisms and activities.

For example, Taiwan applied to attend the WHO Consultation and Information Meeting on the Composition of Influenza Virus Vaccines for Use in the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Season held in Beijing in February this year.

Technical matters were used as an excuse to obstruct the Taiwan delegation’s participation.

Taiwan’s experience in international humanitarian assistance and its success in providing universal health coverage for all residents can serve as a reference to many other nations.

Moreover, Taiwan continues to improve its nationwide disease prevention capabilities in line with the International Health Regulations.

Taiwan has over the years trained thousands of medical professionals from around the world.

Bringing Taiwan into the international disease prevention system will benefit many nations, and help WHO to be more effective in its prevention efforts.

When SARS struck in 2003, many of our people were needlessly sacrificed as Taiwan had to press ahead combating the disease without WHO’s timely assistance.

The international community should not permit such a travesty to occur again.

I would like to emphasise that Taiwan will continue to seek international affirmation of its efforts and strive for participation in this year’s 72nd WHA as well as WHO technical meetings, mechanisms and activities.

This will help ensure the early realisation of WHO’s vision of health as a human right.

Liu Bang-Chuan

Senior Adviser

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia