Sweet sermons for better health

ONE key performance measurement for religious believers is the unswerving compliance with dietary prohibitions required by their religion. With 12 world civilisational religions, we have 12 “eat this and not that” listings. If you know the deep background reasons for prohibition, you will push for broader application, albeit, in a wise manner.

The prohibitions were decreed mainly for health safeguards and resource conservation. In scriptural times, populations were very much smaller and societies more fragile. Certain foods and beverages popular in one region of the world were later discovered to be harmful. They would then be declared forbidden. In another part of the globe, a different set of foods and beverages may have been found harmful and, thus, similarly disallowed.

Differing geographical and sociocultural circumstances account for the differences in prohibition lists. Hence, the saying: “One man’s meat is another man’s poison.” Pork is forbidden to Muslims and Jews (West Asian cultures), while beef is a no for Hindus and Buddhists (South and East Asian cultures). Pork and beef are high in saturated fats that cause your bad LDL cholesterol levels to rise, increasing your risk for heart disease.

These religious taboos are meant to restrict your consumption of red meat, as eating too much will likely break your heart. There is also an established link between red meat and colorectal cancer. Ancient societies were aware of the health effects of various types of foods and beverages.

Resource conservation was the other main reason for dietary prohibitions. If any society in the world were allowed to eat up all the plants and animals within its reach, nature would become like Old Mother Hubbard’s bare cupboard. Armed with such knowledge, modern day religious believers should examine any post-scriptural product that is known to endanger health or whose consumption may destroy nature’s diversity.

Tobacco comes to mind straight away. No written scripture of any religion mentioned this substance because it was confined to the American continent until European conquerors grabbed it as loot in the 16th century. Tobacco spread to all parts of the world from then on. Tobacco has zero health benefits and the release of nicotine, tar and carbon monoxide endangers passers-by in addition to the smokers. But our national policy is “do not smoke here but smoke there” and, hence, smoking zones abound, ashtrays stretch along corridors and planter boxes in commercial business areas are stuffed with cigarette butts.

One federal government ministry was reported in 2020 to have allocated a budget for the provision of designated covered smoking areas for smokers’ convenience. It is time for Malaysian religious leaders to adopt the resolve of New Zealand’s Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall who has managed to persuade her government to impose a lifetime ban on smoking for those aged 14 or younger. Before end of this century, the last cigarette would have been stubbed out in New Zealand. In Malaysia, there is no such resolve as yet.

If they want to, religious leaders can easily quash pro-smoking arguments by just citing the statistics – 27,000 tobacco-related deaths annually in Malaysia. A shocking 15% (some 4,000 victims) are non-smokers who die from exposure to second-hand smoke that they inhale sitting near smokers or walking through a passageway crowded with smokers.

Let us touch on the most harmful food and beverage product in the marketplace today. No, it may not be alcohol. It is more likely refined or processed sugar, and the religious authorities ought to pay attention to it if the health of their congregation is a concern.

The natural sugar in sugarcane and sugar beet is processed and refined into sugar grains that are used by every household, food or drinks stall and restaurant. It is a killer and should be compared with the dangers of alcohol. The first quick sign of its harmful effects on your body is when you have to visit the dentist every month for tooth decay treatment.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in November last year that only one out of 20 Malaysians practise healthy eating according to the right nutritional guidelines. That same month the Health Ministry revealed that four in 10 persons who died from Covid-19 had diabetes, known in medical circles as the “sweet” disease.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019 showed that nearly one in five Malaysian adults, or 3.9 million, had diabetes. Malaysia has the highest rate of diabetes in Asia, and a major cause is the high content of processed sugar in Malaysian foods and drinks.

The connection between diabetes, cardiovascular ailments and overall cancer has been well established. Here is where a comparison with alcohol is necessary: Like alcohol, processed sugar in excess affects the brain and may produce such effects as dizziness, hazy vision and fatigue that could threaten the safety of others.

Research published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that some dangerous driving behaviours (errors, lapses and violations) can be predicted by unhealthy dietary patterns, characterised by high intake of fats and sugars.

Last July, the Consumers Association of Penang urged the authorities to ban the sale of sugary drinks from vending machines in hospitals, schools and other public places. This is one step towards improving public health. Did the six big religions – Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism and Taoism – lend their support?

In 2015, the University of California in San Francisco banned the sale of sugar-laden beverages in vending machines, cafeterias and food trucks resulting in their consumption dropping by half. The belly sizes of university employees dipped by more than 2cm.

Our six big religions ought to establish a joint panel that can be a powerful magnet, drawing community-service and health-conscious non-governmental organisations together, to stir up public support for measures to reduce consumption of processed sugar by at least half before end of this year.

Encourage all religious believers to drink plain water, unsweetened beverages and 100% fruit juice. Sermon topics should include guidance on how to cut back sugar intake.

The way forward for all religions is not to keep burning hellfire coal but to lead their followers into the dawn of a new light of global interfaith collaborative action for a healthier and more climate-friendly world.

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com