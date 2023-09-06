Tackling unsanitary school toilets

THE poor condition of school toilets has come to the attention of the prime minister (PM), who has advised schools to get students to take turns cleaning the toilets. This is in line with the Madani values of caring, sharing and respecting those who clean toilets.

Addressing parents who may have reservations about their children cleaning toilets, the PM emphasised that cleanliness and hygiene are integral aspects of education.

He further added that children would value and appreciate their mothers, who keep their toilets clean at home.

In the past, when many households relied on the bucket system, workers would collect the latrine buckets during the night and dispose of them in lorries, which were cleared twice a week.

Just envision if this was not done regularly, we would be living in homes and neighbourhoods filled with foul odour and unsanitary conditions.

It is crucial to recognise that no job is demeaning, and every individual deserves respect. By implementing a schedule, each student can take turns cleaning the toilets, promoting a sense of responsibility and cleanliness.

Furthermore, school workers can work together with the students to ensure the upkeep of these facilities.

To ensure a smooth cleaning process and prevent any untoward incidents, teachers can be assigned to oversee this activity.

One practical approach can be incorporating toilet cleaning as a co-curricular activity.

Clean toilets are also vital for prevention of diseases. Schools should prioritise maintaining clean toilets for the well-being of their students.

Regular inspections should be conducted to ensure the facilities are in proper working order. It is essential to address any issues promptly, such as repairing faulty toilets and upgrading old ones.

Most school toilets do not provide toilet tissue and have no soap dispensers. These are some aspects that require attention.

Additionally, it is crucial to have contingency plans in case of water shortages or system breakdowns.

While some schools may have modern and well-equipped toilet facilities, there is often a lack of emphasis on proper maintenance.

It is essential to educate and train children on the importance of maintaining cleanliness within these facilities. Teachers should actively contribute to instilling a culture of hygiene among students, fostering good habits and practices.

It is imperative to eliminate the country’s reputation for having malodorous and unclean public toilets, and a crucial step towards achieving this goal is through educating our youth.

The responsibility lies with the authorities to ensure the provision of clean toilets. By prioritising this aspect, we can set a positive example that extends beyond schools and into society as a whole.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban