Take it easy policy best stress reliever

MENTAL health issues among top sportspersons like tennis player Naomi Osaka and cricketeer Ben Stokes have been the talking point for quite a while.

Coping with the vagaries of stress is the focal point. When the expectations are high from all quarters, there is a likelihood for mental health matters to resurface.

Everyone is bestowed with some form of talent or skill in this world, and should be grateful for that. Nurture it to the optimum. As long as your expectations are within limits, you will reap its rewards bountifully.

In my opinion, coping with stress to a certain extent is in the hands of the individual. Of course, everyone aspires to reach the pinnacle of the sport that they are good at. But, it is a fact that not everybody can achieve greatness.

As such, if you cannot achieve the ultimate in the sport, so be it! You know you have done your best and you are one of the best, if not the best. That is what matters most. That should make you proud of yourself.

Remember The Beatles song, Let It Be?

If you cannot win a Grand Slam tournament in tennis, it is not the end of the world. The prize money that you will net during the course of the tournament and others, many can only dream about.

There is nothing wrong in aiming high in your sport. It would motivate you to gain success. But, it should not go along with the throwing of tantrums, smashing of racquets on the court, arguing with the umpire or even sulking.

One should have a “take it easy policy”. The song Que Sera Sera, whatever will be, will be, by Doris Day sums it up.

I am quite impressed by what Coco Gauff, a budding American tennis player had to say in a recent post-match interview at the French Open tennis tournament. She said that one should not be too focused on trying to live up to other people’s expectations, and instead she just wanted to enjoy her tennis.

Gauff went on to say that: “No matter how good or bad my career is, I think I am a great person. Your results or your job or how much money you make does not define you as a person. As long as you love yourself, who cares what anyone else thinks!”

Though Gauff is only 18 years old, she spoke with maturity beyond her age. One should spare a few minutes to ponder on her wise thoughts and live life to the fullest.

At the end of the day, the wise old saying of “Health is Wealth” should take pole position and reign supreme.

Thiagarajan

Mathiaparanam

Klang