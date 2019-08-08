Take measures based on need

TAN Sri Ramon Navaratnam took opportunity to hammer yet again against the New Economic Policy (“Daim has finally said it – now please do it, Letters, Aug 7). His piece followed Tun Daim’s speech the report of which I read in a newspaper on Aug 6. Navaratnam’s echoing of Daim or Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on needs-based policy is welcome.

He has, however, been critical of the NEP for umpteen years. I know well the NEP because I was part of the few originators in discussions in 1969-1970 led by the late Just Faaland, leader of the Harvard Advisory Team in the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

The NEP was never race-based in concept and origin. All the data known then indicated the bumiputra ownership in the corporate sector was a mere 2-3%. Their participation in management employment therein was minimal and there was need to increase opportunities for education and training for bumiputras.

The NEP was conceived on a needs basis and at the time bumiputras needed the most assistance. It was stressed that the affirmative measures would be derived from envisaged economic growth and not by way of affecting the legitimate prospects of increasing the wealth of non-bumiputras. Before incorporation in the Perspective Plan 1971-1990 the NEP was fully discussed in the National Consultative Council whose members were appointed from all racial groups from various sectors of national life.

I would emphasise that it is incorrect for Navaratnam to say of the NEP as “inherently unjust and immoral” and discriminated “against some races because they are not Malay or bumiputras”.

Implementation of the NEP was of course another matter (I will not elaborate) and I have been critical of this matter for a long time.

I suggest Navaratnam should stop harping on race-based issues. Let the new government and all of us concentrate on taking measures based on need.

Zain Majid

Petaling Jaya