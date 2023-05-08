Take stand against human trafficking

IN conjunction with World Day against Trafficking in Persons, the Myanmar Ethnic Human Rights Organisation based in Malaysia (MERHROM) is calling on all United Nations (UN) member states to take action to protect victims of human trafficking and prosecute human traffickers and their networks.

A comprehensive action plan needs to be developed to curb human trafficking, starting from the country of origin to transit and designated countries.

MERHROM requests the UN and its member states as well as the international community at large to help stop the war, genocide and conflicts, which are forcing people into the hands of human traffickers.

We need to save these victims without further delay as many have already lost their lives to human traffickers. We must vigorously push this fight forward.

MERHROM has also also urged UN member states to enforce anti-trafficking laws and combat transnational organised crime.”

It is important that the UN and its agencies, including the resettlement countries, reach out to every human trafficking victim, and leave no one behind.

Many Rohingya, who are fleeing genocide, have been arrested in transit countries within the region. These individuals require immediate protection and support from the relevant agencies and transit countries.

A significant number of them have been detained for prolonged periods, leading to mental health issues that remain untreated during their detention.

We appeal to the relevant governments to release asylum seekers and refugees from detention camps, allowing them to access necessary services.

We urge these governments to take active interventions to halt the genocide and persecution of the Myanmar people and work towards restoring democracy and human rights in the state.

Justice delayed is justice denied.

Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani

President

MERHROM