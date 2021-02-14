Taking Malaysia to greater heights

WE live in a world which can be demanding at times, especially in the current economic situation.

Bread winners nationwide have been affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some individuals are chasing deadlines, crunching numbers late into the night while those in the gig economy face their own set of hardships.

It does not matter which industry an individual works in. Everyone is toiling for the importance of their livelihoods.

An incident which recently happened to me strengthened my faith in society.

I was in the middle of an important work call and stopped by a fast food drive-in to pick up a quick bite.

I quickly placed my order, paid and moved my car to the food pick-up station.

What I did not realise was that I left without taking my balance.

It only came to mind when I had left the drive thru. I thought to myself that it was okay, and would just leave it as a good tip for the young cashier lady.

It was this young lady who reminded me that honesty and integrity is still upheld, and is still valued as I only noticed that my exact change was slipped into the take away package right down to the denomination of coins.

One might argue that there are surveillance cameras rolling, which are compelling her to do so, but I would like to believe that this young lady may possibly represent the youth of today who will lead tomorrow’s society.

What must be noted here is that while one is busy making a living, values such as honesty, integrity, honour and righteousness must never be forgotten or conveniently overlooked.

These values are among the pillars of a progressive and successful nation.

Malaysia and our frontliners are still fighting hard against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted lives, livelihoods and the economy.

As we celebrate Chinese New Year as united Malaysians, let us all be reminded to not only show them our gratitude, but work hand in hand for a better Malaysia starting today.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya