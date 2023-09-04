Talent management in the Age of Disruption

THE Age of Disruption is an era characterised by rapid technological and social changes that are significantly transforming the way people work, live and interact. As such, talent management has become vital in meeting the ever increasing technological demands.

Talent management is the process of identifying, developing and retaining talent that an organisation needs in order to achieve success. In this Age of Disruption, it is essential for organisations to become agile, adaptive and innovative to stay ahead of competition, and the efficacy of talent management is crucial to achieving this goal.

Rapid and unpredictable change brings significant challenges to the domain of talent management. Organisations must be able to adapt fast in order to keep abreast with the changes that are accelerating. In essence, talent management plays a crucial role in building an organisation’s capacity to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the modern world.

A huge challenge facing organisations is the shortage of skilled talent. The fast pace of changes means that organisations need skilled employees who can adapt quickly to new technologies and processes. Nevertheless, the demand for these skills often outstrips supply, and this generally generates talent shortage.

Such a shortage can make it challenging for organisations to find and retain the talent they need to succeed. This is mainly due to the fact that the present talent base is still not equipped with the technological skills and competencies required to function in this new Age of Disruption.

Another significant problem is the presence of a low applicant pool. It may be difficult for employers to attract enough qualified applicants in order to fill open positions these days. It is possible that firms will make hasty hiring decisions and compromise quality standards. As a result, the problem of low applicants can be glaring as employers struggle to find qualified employees.

The concept of retention is also a critical component of talent management. These days, competition for skilled talent is intense. With the high turnover rate for talent, which is a serious concern for any company especially in today’s competitive landscape where there are more jobs than qualified candidates and the economy is booming, it is essential for organisations to retain the talent they need to succeed. This can involve offering competitive compensation and benefits packages, providing a positive and supportive work environment and opportunities for career growth and development.

Furthermore, organisations are facing a need to balance short-term and long-term talent management goals. Organisations may be tempted to focus on short-term needs, such as filling positions quickly at the expense of long-term goals. This can lead to a shortage of skilled talent in the long run.

To solve this problem, it is important that organisations take a strategic and holistic approach to talent management. This means developing a strategy that aligns with the organisation’s overall goals and objectives, and that takes into account the needs of the organisation in the short, medium and long-term. However, this is easier said than done, and many organisations currently are not prepared for this.

An effective solution to these problems involves adapting talent management to the Age of Disruption. This can help organisations address the challenges by focusing on identifying, developing and retaining the talent they need. This would require making investments in employee development programmes, providing opportunities for employees to acquire new skills and competencies and offering competitive compensation and benefits packages.

The next essential component of talent management is employee development. Employees need to be able to adapt to new technologies and processes quickly. Effective development programmes can help employees acquire the skills they need to be successful. This encompasses a variety of training programmes, mentoring and coaching and opportunities for employees to work on challenging and innovative projects.

Another important factor is identifying high-potential employees, particularly those who have the skills, competencies and capabilities to take on leadership roles in the organisation. Identifying these employees and providing them with opportunities to develop their skills and competencies can help organisations build a strong leadership pipeline.

There are other possible solutions that can be implemented to ensure that effective talent management is carried out in the Age of Disruption. The first is to enhance retention strategies by offering competitive salaries, flexible work hours and employee benefits.

Another is to ensure a more streamlined recruiting process that will assist in retention of talent. These include having a social media outreach programme to reach out to candidates who fit the job requirements, and also establishing networking events and implementing incentive programmes to boost employee motivation to remain with the organisation.

Apart from that, implementing robust training programmes will ensure employees are able to constantly adapt to current challenges. The use of enhanced collaboration tools can also facilitate talent management by streamlining team-building activities, providing an open-ended feedback system and ensuring better teamwork.

In conclusion, the proper implementation and execution of talent management initiatives is essential in the Age of Disruption for business organisations to build a strong talent pipeline that can help them succeed.

Assoc Prof Dr Akram Al-Khaled, Head of MBA Programme, Faculty of Business, BERJAYA University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com.