Tap spring of goodwill

I FOLLOWED the chariot and went to Batu Caves for Thaipusam, and was impressed at the amount of free food and drinks, “annathaanam”, that were being handed out by various groups.

However, it pained me to see that there was perhaps too much of a good thing as the givers were almost desperate to finish their “offerings” while the receivers were often hoarding durable stuff like packet drinks or wasting perishable items like prepared food.

Overall, it seemed like wasted generosity.

I do hope that the temple authorities tap this generosity to ensure the kind efforts are channelled to the needy.

It is a spring of goodwill that is being washed away, lets harness it instead.

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur