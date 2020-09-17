Teach Rukun Negara in schools

THIS year is the 50th anniversary of Rukun Negara.

The “National Principles” was formulated in 1970 by the then prime minister Tun Abdul Razak.

It was taught in the Civic and Tata Negara lessons in the early days.

Back then, the principles of Rukun Negara were found at the back of all exercise books of primary and secondary school students.

How many school children today can remember or recite the principles of Rukun Negara?

More importantly, how many understand each of the principles of Rukun Negara?

We need to go back to the core of Rukun Negara so that we can be better united and more progressive.

Therefore the tenets of Rukun Negara should be shared during the weekly school assembly in both primary and secondary schools.

The students should recite the principles and then a teacher in charge should give a short speech on a particular principle.

The students should understand the application and implication of the Rukun Negara.

Schools should hold programmes and workshops to inculcate a deeper understanding of Rukun Negara.

It is vital to groom the young under the tenets of the Rukun Negara so that they will be God fearing, united, patriotic and peace-loving Malaysians.

United we stand, divided we fall.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban