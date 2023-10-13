Teaching children resilience

Q: My approach to parenting has been to allow my children to try out an activity, and if they do not like it, we move on to something else. However, some of my friends disagree. What is your view on this?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: Children have an aversion to disappointment, and they will do anything to avoid it. However, parents need to be mindful of this behaviour as it will shape how their children learn to react when things do not go their way – a skill that can impact them throughout their lives.

Think about it; do you know any adults who struggle with maintaining jobs or sustaining relationships? More often than not, you can trace much of this behaviour to their childhood. They were allowed to quit too easily when faced with challenges.

Consider the scenario when you are playing chess or Monopoly with your children, and when the game takes a turn they do not like, they start complaining. Or when your children express a desire to quit a sport before giving it a fair chance, or perhaps during a 30-minute hike when they break into tears about walking back.

These moments are crucial opportunities for children to learn how to handle disappointment, and to develop the perseverance necessary to face things they do not necessarily enjoy. It is essential not to rescue your children from every challenging situation because many of these experiences can teach them resilience.

The point is that perseverance, whether on a football field or in activities at home, lays the foundation for your children to develop the tenacity needed to excel in various aspects of life, whether running a business, pursuing an education or building a strong marriage.

The ability to stay committed even when the desired outcome requires hard work is an invaluable lesson, especially because the stakes will only increase as they grow older. We all must learn to persevere.

Q: My husband and I appear to be stuck in a repetitive cycle in our marriage. We recognise the need for change, yet we continue to engage in the same actions and reactions. I am waiting for him to initiate change, but do you have any recommendations for breaking this pattern?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: What you are going through is common in many marriages. It often involves recurring and predictable patterns that can wear on us over time. We often find ourselves hoping for our spouse to make the necessary adjustments. However, it is essential to remember that the only person you have control over changing is yourself, and that is where you should begin.

To illustrate this, let us think of it like a game of ping pong. Imagine you and your spouse continually hitting the ball back and forth in the same way, game after game. There is no variation in your shots, and the pattern remains constant. It becomes monotonous and, at times, frustrating.

Now, picture adding just a slight spin to the ball or directing it to the left corner instead of the right. This subtle change requires your spouse to adapt to return the ball. As a result, the way you respond also shifts, altering the entire game. Before you know it, both of you are more engaged, enjoying the game more and playing it in an entirely new way.

The point is that marriage is never static. It is an ever-evolving system of action and reaction. Making even small adjustments in how you interact within your relationship can influence your spouse to make positive changes as well.

The article is contributed by Focus on the Family Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and strengthening the family unit. For more information, visit family.org.my. Unlock the secrets to building a resilient and enduring marriage by joining us at the Journey to Us Marriage Conference on Nov 25, featuring Dr Greg and Erin Smalley from Focus on the Family US. Register at family.org.my/JTUMC. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com