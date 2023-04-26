The care economy, why we should care

OLD age dependency is high in Malaysia at 10% in 2020, according to World Bank data. In an ageing society, infant care and supporting children have become a matter of concern in Malaysia.

The care economy is a fundamental part of society and it is crucial for supporting families, communities and economies all around the world.

The value of the care economy has recently become more widely acknowledged.

Headlines such as death from neglect of the elderly or an infant bolsters the need for building a proper care economy in Malaysia.

Like many other Asian countries, we practise having our children take care of or be responsible for the elderly at home.

Public health care in Malaysia simply refers to this as social care.

Aged or social care is sporadically provided by the public sector and is referred to by the government as simply “welfare” by the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry.

Taking this into consideration, the need to develop a care economy is crucial.

The challenges seem to be issues that need to be tackled from a macro perspective.

From frequent observation, care workers are women and this trend is shaped by cultural expectations and social norms surrounding the role of women.

The main challenge here is that care work is frequently underestimated and underpaid, especially those in low-wage positions, which is usually performed by migrant workers with informal education, particularly in Southeast Asia.

A report by the International Labour Organisation pre-pandemic showed that globally women perform more than three times as much unpaid care work (76.2%) as men do. It increases to 80% in Asia and the Pacific.

One solution to the underpaid care workers is to first increase the recognition and value of care workers.

Reviewing the policies in place for caregivers to pay benefits and better job stability can be a starting point.

Additionally, efforts for education and awareness can be launched to dispel gender conventions and preconceived notions about caregiving while emphasising the crucial contributions of care workers.

With the pandemic still rearing its ugly head, the challenges of the care economy in Malaysia need to be reviewed.

As we are aware, the pandemic has put a strain on healthcare services and this has led to the healthcare industry being currently overwhelmed.

The care economy also suffers from the lack of access to healthcare in rural areas.

This kind of inequality has caused many older generations to stay back in villages, making it now known as “urban decay”.

The disparities can be seen even within the rural areas where a rural area closest to an urban area may be better serviced than those in the deeper rural area.

The nation’s progress toward healthcare and the care economy is vital and tied to universal health coverage as stated in Sustainable Development Goal 3.8.

This necessitates ongoing monitoring, accurate and quick measurement, and precise assessment of population access to healthcare.

Besides the fact that as a progressive developing nation, our government has been focusing on building healthcare infrastructure perhaps making it more accessible to the rural folks, it could be enhanced by governments paying attention to promoting the provision of care services in rural areas.

Governments could examine the provision of funding for community-based care services, such as home-based care and community day-care centres, which are often more affordable and accessible than traditional care facilities.

Such policies will create jobs and stimulate economic growth in rural areas while improving the quality of care.

The intersection of technology and the care economy has become an important consideration in the building of the care economy.

Advancement in technology has potentially revolutionised the care sector, allowing for greater accessibility of caregiving.

With assistive technologies in the growth cycle, authorities could enhance the use of these to help caregivers monitor and provide care effectively.

By integrating appropriate technology and cultivating a culture of care, the government can significantly improve the quality and effectiveness of care services in rural areas while also providing economic opportunities and benefits to the population.

This approach can be mutually beneficial for both the government and citizens, ensuring the sustainability of the care economy through proactive policymaking and investment in technology.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com