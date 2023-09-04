The elderly as agents of change

POPULATION ageing is a global phenomenon that is unavoidable as a result of the demographic transition’s decreases in fertility and increases in lifespan, and it is frequently associated with social and economic progress.

The UN agreed to classify those aged 60 and up as part of the older or “ageing” population.

The retirement age is related to the ageing population and it varies for men and women depending on their functional capacity.

The term “ageing population” refers to a situation in which an individual is unable to work as their typical everyday activity.

Internationally, the working-age population is expected to decline by 10% by 2060.

It will plummet by 35% or more in Greece, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

Between 2015 and 2050, the percentage of people over 60 in the world’s population will be almost twofold, rising from 12% to 22%, with 80% of the elderly residing in low- and middle-income nations.

The old population in Malaysia is expected to rise at the quickest rate in future decades due to historical and current trends in fertility and mortality.

According to the Statistics Department, Malaysia will have an ageing population of 5.6 million seniors, or 15% of the total population, by 2035.

The UN defines an ageing nation as one where 7% or more of the population is 65 years of age due to the country’s ageing population expanding faster than anticipated.

According to the Statistics Department, the proportion of people 65 and older will be 17% in 2050.

As a result, the country will qualify as an ageing nation before 2035.

By 2056, Malaysia will have a “super-aged society”, with more than 20% of the population being over 65.

Fewer people of working age join the workforce as the population matures.

Aside from an increase in the elderly population, the elderly are living longer lives, as demonstrated by an increase in life expectancy.

Because women typically live longer than men do, the gap between the genders widens as people get older.

Due to the lack of qualified personnel, it is more difficult for businesses to fill positions that are in high demand.

An ageing population presents numerous challenges.

Loss of independence, along with physical deterioration and ageism, is one potential outcome of the process.

Furthermore, senior citizens confront several difficulties, including poor health care, hunger and a lack of senior housing.

The elderly are in poorer health than younger generations.

The devastation caused by numerous acute and chronic diseases is exacerbated by physical and social changes associated with ageing.

As a result, elderly adults usually have many illnesses that generate a wide range of symptoms.

Rising healthcare expenses and unstable annuities, aggravate the aged problem further and the inadequate infrastructure developed with their requirements in mind.

Government and civil society must ensure financial stability, a medical and long-term care system, social well-being, an appropriate environment and accessible accommodation and transportation for the elderly.

Furthermore, it is critical to constantly emphasise to people that getting older is not a disease and that early disability prevention measures can be implemented.

Elderly malnutrition is anticipated to be a significant issue. This is a result of dietary changes, poor dental health, and the types and quantities of food consumed.

Regular nutrition education should be given because it is crucial to preventing nutritional issues.

Additional problems include discrimination against older people who want to learn a new skill, older workers being less motivated and able to adapt to a new situation, or older workers feeling anxious and having reduced confidence in themselves while going through the instruction.

This nation’s population will inevitably get older.

The ageing population poses particular issues that will increase the demand for health and social services.

The demographic trend of population ageing will have a big impact on many governmental policies.

The public expenditure will be higher as the share of the elderly population grows to account for the anticipated rise in healthcare, pension and long-term care costs.

Additionally, a growing elderly population will result in a lack of workers and raise concerns about the stability of old-age benefits.

To meet the problems posed by population ageing, the government, corporations and society as a whole must be prepared to adjust to changing requirements and structural demographics in the economy.

The management of the elderly is heavily influenced by national public policies.

This is done to safeguard the elderly and protect them, as well as to improve individual lives and stabilise society.

To achieve revolutionary, inclusive, and sustainable development outcomes, older people must be acknowledged as active agents of societal change.

Under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, this is done to make sure that no Malaysian is left behind and to improve the well-being of all Malaysians, particularly elderly residents.

