The ‘human factor’ vital for execution and successful projects

KUDOS to the Finance Ministry for the establishment of the unit for the Implementation and Coordination of National Agencies on the Economic Stimulus Package (Laksana) and the launching of the digital dashboard, a mechanism to help the government monitor the implementation of the measures under the Extra Economic Stimulus Package 2020 (PRE 2020), Prihatin and Penjana economic packages.

The digital dashboard is expected to compile data from 53 different ministries and government agencies via the adoption of e-services.

The digitalisation of the system is most welcome, but machines themselves will not solve problems, the humans behind them will.

Having worked at the Economic Planning Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department, let me share my experiences in terms of the “human factor” in the execution and successful implementation of projects.

Many programmes and projects sound good on paper. But when it comes to execution, the project meets with major daunting challenges due to various factors particularly the way the project is managed.

At the beginning of the implementation of projects, there are bound to be teething problems as officers themselves are unsure how to handle the unexpected problems as they arise.

For instance, communication lines or standard operating procedures are not clear or need to be rectified or amended. Regretfully the urgency and seriousness to deal with the problems are not always there.

Instead of “hitting the ground running” there is this lethargic feeling as officials slowly internalise or digest what really has to be done. This delay will thwart the progress of the project.

Usually a project will kick off by the convening of a grand meeting with all the relevant agencies and departments. The secretary-general (SG) of the ministry (or director-general of the agency) will chair the inaugural meeting.

More often than not, the SG will then leave all matters to his officers for the execution of the project and he will wait for the progress reports. As far as he is concerned, his job is done.

But meetings alone will not facilitate or ensure projects are implemented successfully. It is the active and hands-on involvement of the heads of departments every step of the way of the project that will be crucial. Under the present circumstances and new normal, the “business as usual” way of doing things in the civil service is no longer relevant or appropriate and has to be reviewed. Extraordinary times do call for extraordinary efforts.

For instance in the office, how often do the big bosses walk out of their room and socialise with the officers to further acquaint themselves with the details of the project and its implementation (management by walking about principle)?

This simple act will not only motivate the officers to work hard as the “big boss” is taking a personal interest in the implementation of the project, but also enables officers to bring to his attention immediate teething problems instead of the officers incorporating the problems in a progress report and discussed much later. Often the problem can be dealt with there and then, nipping the problem in the bud.

The leader not only has to take such initiatives but also makes time for such efforts and more importantly mean when they say that “my door is always open”. The gatekeeper (personal secretary) has a standard reply that the boss is busy or attending meetings.

The next question is how often do these top officials go to the ground (or turun padang)? Do they mingle with those who wait for hours to be attended? Do they meet the clientele personally and get to know their concerns? Or listen to their suggestions?

Yes sometimes, the system is unable to cope up with the sudden surge in the number of applications or enquiries. The standard excuse given is that there is not enough staff. The sad truth is that no amount of staff for any department at any one point in time is enough or adequate. Why can’t the big boss think out of the box?

For instance to clear the backlog why doesn’t the office remain open for longer hours and even operate during weekends as in a business unusual scenario? This excuse of shortage of staff is no longer tenable under the current circumstances.

Overall, we should give due credit to the civil servants but there are always some “bad” apples that can slow down or even impede the smooth operation of the project. Their attitude and mindset in not wanting to put in the extra effort (under the present circumstances) do matter.

These lackadaisical and uninterested officers are in fact part of the problem and not part of the solution. They have to be quickly replaced. Hence the top brass has to make it clear that laggards will not be tolerated.

Finally, a word on the data collected from the 53 agencies. Having all the data is one thing but making sense of the voluminous data can be a major challenge.

The person processing and keying in the data should not be a mere robot but should be able to make the data meaningful and fit for its purpose which of course requires special skills.

We need to train such personnel to provide additional vital information that can throw more light on the raw data as well as connect the dots.

Dr Pola Singh

Former EPU Officer

Prime Minister’s Department