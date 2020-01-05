The Mafia would have been proud

THE US drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Iran’s top commander, General Qassem Soleimani, and a senior leader of Iraq’s Shia militia, has set the Middle East on fire. The Trump administration, which authorised the assassination, called it a “pre-emptive strike. Iran branded it “outright murder”.

Soleimani, 62, was Iran’s second most powerful figure and a national icon. He headed the Quds Force, the elite branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, a key player in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gulf region. Soleimani was also the most capable, intelligent and effective military leader in a region of third rate generals.

The general distinguished himself in the Iraq-Iran War, the dirty war in Lebanon, and operations in Iraq. He played a key role in defeating the Islamic State movement in Iraq, working with the US. Soleimani helped turn the tide of battle in Syria, saving the regime of Bashar Assad.

Soleimani’s battlefield and political successes earned him the enmity of the US, Israel and the US media. So many assassination attempts were made against him that Iran’s spiritual leader dubbed him a “living martyr”.

His luck ran out on Friday, no doubt as a result of an intelligence leak in Iraq. His two car convoy was incinerated by US missile strikes. Along with Soleimani, a leader of Iraq’s Shia militia was also killed as well as some 10 other senior Iraqi and Iranian officials.

President Trump proudly took credit for authorising the assassination, a brazen violation of international law. He seemed unfazed that most of the rest of the world sees the US as “Murder Inc”. The killing will boost Trump’s standing with Republican/evangelical voters in this year’s elections and promote his faux tough guy image – this from a man who dodged military service and called for an end to Middle East wars.

Iran’s cautious leadership may hesitate to retaliate directly for this murder. Tehran may choose an indirect method of revenge to avoid giving Washington the reason to attack Iran that it has been seeking for the past two years. US forces are spread across the Middle East and thus easy targets.

Israel has long been itching to attack Iran’s nuclear and military installations. An excellent new book, Rise and Kill First, by Israeli author Ronen Bergman, exhaustively details the long record of Israel assassinating Palestinian leaders and militants. As Stalin famously quipped, “no man, no problem”.

A large portion of the Palestinian leadership – notably the most intelligent and moderate – was killed by Israeli hit squads, leaving “no one to negotiate with”, in Israel’s words.

Israel’s decisive influence over the Trump administration means that the US has fully embraced the same kill policies. Trump may now have the war with Iran he craves and that Israel and Saudi Arabia want. Any Iranian retaliation will be branded “terrorism” by the administration and its media sycophants.

Qassem was in line to become president of Iran. He was widely respected for his wisdom, religious faith and clever diplomacy. Trump’s reckless policy may help his re-election, but it also makes it much more likely that the US will sink ever deeper into the morass of the Middle East.

America has always demonised troublesome Middle East leaders that defied its imperil writ. The region’s complex problems were simplified into cartoon characters that were labelled “bad guys” or “terrorists”. Think of Iran’s Mossadegh, Nasser, Assad, Arafat, Khomeini, Ahmadinejad, Saddam Hussein, Turkey’s Erdogan and most lately Soleimani. More are sure to emerge.

Eric S. Margolis is a syndicated columnist. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com