The missing link in TVET education

THE Association for Community and Dialogue appreciates the Human Resources Ministry’s efforts in empowering technical and vocational education training (TVET) by developing a more relevant new policy in implementing TVET’S agenda in line with industry needs.

This was outlined in the ministry’s 2019 achievement report to strengthen various sectors under it. The empowerment of TVET education is unprecedented and the ministry should be commended.

While the ministry’s efforts are laudable, it is also vital to understand that TVET education by itself will not bring about needed transformation in the education landscape if there is no integration between technical training, social context and work ethics.

Integration results in having an effective and dynamic work culture. I have come across graduates from TVET colleges lacking proper understanding of what it takes to succeed in their chosen vocation. This entails an attitude of long-term commitment to career development and the importance of interpersonal, communication and coordinating skills which include elements of emotional and spiritual intelligence.

Being a human resources practitioner, I have come across young graduates who are very technically inclined but unable to express their knowledge well, besides not being able to recall instances of behaviour that resulted in problems being resolved or job well done that attracted good comments from superiors or teachers. There is also absence of general knowledge and how they could use such knowledge to improve themselves and their organisations. There are also issues related to grooming, and inflated resumes that reveal little about practical work excellence. When I was in the UK last year I had an opportunity to meet young people from NGOs. I was surprised to see young men and women in the 24 to 27 age group heading departments in corporate organisations, besides being part of NGOs. I found a great deal of maturity shaped by knowledge beyond technicalities.

It is vital that TVET education is integrated with character formation, social awareness and learning the social-psychological dynamics of an organisation. It should be followed up with reflective learning based on experiential exposure that would test their character and social-organisational knowledge. This is to ensure TVET students have a wider understanding of what it takes to succeed in their careers.

Ronald Benjamin

Secretary

Association for Community and Dialogue