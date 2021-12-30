The people were the real heroes

THE first humane test of any government is keeping its citizens safe. In this flood disaster, leaders had the ultimate opportunity to take centre stage and shine with qualities people seek in leadership – reliability, courage and efficiency.

All peoples’ representatives should have sprung into action, as they knew these floods had the severity “that happens only once in a 100 years”. Even if they were not aware of that, the December floods are an annual occurrence.

With global climate change, they should be prepared for surprises.

Even if their portfolios were not related to flood mitigation, representatives should have rolled up their sleeves, immersed themselves in the floods and ensured their people were safe. And yet many left for holidays. Some before the floods and some during the height of the floods.

Even the Environment and Water Ministry only appeared 96 hours after the floods.

The Welfare and the Meteorological departments, with their huge fund allocations, resources, trained manpower and blueprints for these situations, reacted with sluggish inefficiency.

Almost two weeks into the destructive floods and landslides, all authorities are still struggling to clear flood debris and mitigate further erosion.

Ironically, it is now that Malaysians have truly become “One Family”, consolidated by a contagious raging anger over the cascading inefficiencies, lukewarm responses and the lack of empathy towards the flood victims.

To date, there are angry viral videos of victims expressing that they were being pushed around while seeking solutions for post-flood problems.

Of course, no words can convey the full depth and range of the trauma as visuals of posts of young children holding “kami lapar” placards, old people perked on rooftops holding on to their dear lives, and mothers crying because they were left out in food aid.

In stark contrast, without any semblance to these realities, some representatives were taking photo shoots of themselves “working at flood sites”, which made no sense at all.

The real heroes were those who did not take a single picture of themselves, despite taking charge from the onslaught of the floods during the darkest hours. They were immersed in mud, while carrying sacks of food and attending to all immediate concerns.

Most of all, they had to raise funds by themselves, mobilise volunteers and work around the clock.

As champions of the people in distress, these groups could not have been more starkly different from the agencies and departments, with a heightened sense of altruism, wisdom and speed.

Though all rushed to the aid of the victims with food, hygiene items and helped to relocate victims to relief centres, a few are worthy of mention here. From the onset, the Gurdwara Sahib of the Malaysian Sikh instantly set up a 24-hour “Big Kitchen” and started preparing non-stop meals for the victims.

Asia Heroes is Brickfields Asia college’s initiative, linked to UPLIFT, sent teams of volunteers to literally clean up the aftermath mess of rubbish. They worked with various corporate sectors and other non-governmental organisations (NGO) to attend to daily needs of the victims.

Floods not only result in economic and physical impacts but gives rise to mental health issues as well. In response to this, the COVIDCAREMY has been providing counselling for teenagers, women and children who were traumatised during the floods.

The Malaysian Bar, through its National Legal Aid Committee, has set up counters at selected courts to provide free legal advice and assistance to the victims.

A local branch of the China Tzu Chi Foundation, mobilised 2,500 volunteers every single day to the relevant sites to help in any way they can. There are so many impactful video clips showing Muslim youths cleaning up a temple and Hindu youths cleaning up a mosque.

Segamat member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh mentioned about the arbitrary yardstick used for flood protection when building contracts were sanctioned in flood-prone areas.

The bitter truth during this epic catastrophe was that people had lost trust in the civil service, so much so when Apple CEO Tim Cook wanted to donate to our flood victims, people pleaded to him to channel assistance directly, or through NGO.

Sadly, people learnt the hard way that the agencies and departments failed to utilise and deliver effective services, and reflected poorly in a new world that is changing superfast with technology. They also knew that there were simple ways this catastrophe could have been avoided with proper intervention.

We hope New Year ushers in humanity in governance.

Vasanthi Ramachandran is an author, brand strategist and runs Helping Hands.