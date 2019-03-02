The ‘racial remark’ (Episode 300)

OH well, it is that time again, where we are all privileged to tune in to the monthly episode of “Things he/she said without thinking, again”.

Just when we thought racial remarks and hate speeches were a thing of the past following last May’s general election, Malaysians were caught off guard yet again!

Our former tourism minister, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, was caught on video for allegedly making some racial remarks while campaigning for the opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) at the Semenyih by-election.

Well, now that police are investigating the BN secretary-general, some members of the public actually taunted him for saying the things that he apparently said. Some wanted him to be removed from his BN post, while some went: “Oh well that is him being himself.”

However, I think most people went, oh finally he’s being investigated.

Either way, to have questioned the appointment of non-Muslims as the attorney-general, chief justice and finance minister because of religious reasons is somewhat absurd.

This coming from a law graduate who has come out with some pretty amazing statements and actions in the past.

This is disturbing because not only he, but other ministers and celebrities are only going for their “Trump card” or rather “making people dumb card” to gain popularity.

They make that their last throw of the dice and see where this lands them. It remains a mystery to many people why Malaysians are fast when it comes to playing the racial card every time something appears.

What I cannot understand is that Nazri allegedly said if the AG is not a Bumiputera there is bound to be partiality in decision making.

By extension, is he then implying that in the past, with a Bumiputera AG, the decisions made were partial?

One thing is for sure, I too want the perpetrators who are accountable for the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to be punished.

Not only did Nazri seemingly question the appointment of the AG, he also allegedly warned non-Malays not to question Malay special privileges, pointing out the non-Malays also have their vernacular schools to preserve.

Come on, bro... Really? Again? I thought we have gone past that. This questioning the whole Malay rights saga is so in the past.

Before I continue, I just want to reiterate:: Non-Malays have never questioned the Bumiputera privileges.

I do not know how all these people come up with those statements, but from a “layman” to another “layman”, I want to tell everyone here we do not question that.

You know what we question? Why can’t we get that amazing lemang and serunding dish every day instead of only during Hari Raya!

By saying that non-Malays have a special privilege in vernacular schools is something I will disagree with.

Having finished my primary education in a Chinese school, my parents found it expensive without any support from the former government, and that is not a privilege.

Having to go into transition class – coming from a Chinese primary school to a ‘Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan’ – after scoring 5a’s in your UPSR is not a privilege.

Having to study in a Tamil school that is made out of containers and having no food to eat during the afternoon is not a privilege.

Collectively, studying on an empty stomach or in a horrid setting is not a privilege, regardless whichever school you are in.

Therefore, before making any statements championing any ulterior move anyone wants, the idea is to understand the situation and act accordingly.

I have friends who are Malays, and when we call each other brothers, we take the word “brother” seriously.

I respect their beliefs and they too share the same sentiment when it comes to me.

Only thing that divides us is the football club we support!

So Malaysia, if I can have that with them, why can’t the rest of us Malaysian do the same?

And Semenyih, good luck with choosing the right candidate to lead you!