The rape of the environment

FROM long ago, from time immemorial
The trees once stood, so majestic and tall
Flora and fauna, magnificent, large and small
In their natural and safe habitats, flourished all
The gifts of Nature, the supporters of life
In the cycle of living, together they did survive
In rivers clear, fishes did breed and thrive
The seas did enthrall, for those who dive
Then, we succumbed to AVARICE and GREED,
HUMANS having no limits to end, what we really need
HUMANS on Nature, we began to voraciously feed
Destroying, ravaging with scant care, concern or heed
The rape of Nature is there for all to see
From mountains tall, right out to the sea
And land bereft of life and greenery
Animal species being found extinct needlessly
The rape of Nature has extracted its TOLL
Our environment today is no longer whole
The ozone layer is now a big gaping hole
All because of the HUMAN lack of control
Fires burn and destroy, hillsides are eroded
Rivers overflow and vast areas are flooded
Disasters caused by HUMANS can indeed be avoided
If planning and governance are truly well ordered
Sustainable development must be seriously undertaken
Not merely for politics, lip service or just as a token
The environment, once destroyed, can be beyond reparation
It needs to be taken care of and preserved, for each successive generation
RESPONSIBLE governance is what is required
NOT actions based on what is personally desired
When HUMANS unscrupulously RAPE the ENVIRONMENT
WE will eventually destroy EVEN our places of ETERNAL internment!
May the Almighty save our Malaysia.
Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz was a former minister. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com