The two faces of Malaysia

TAN Sri Rafidah Aziz in a column on “The toothless watchdog syndrome” decried those in authority who regard public funds and assets as their private chattels and the failure of those entrusted to monitor, supervise and report – board members for example – to blow the whistle.

The opinion piece she penned is too little too late in checking the cancer of corruption which has spread far and wide. Moreover, it is not only board members in charge of public funds that we should direct our attention to.

It is the spectrum of the country’s elite – in politics, business, the civil service, academia, media, socio-cultural institutions and now under the spotlight, our judiciary, who have been engaged, even if not in corrupt activity directly, in building the mountain of fabrication and deception (through initiation, collaboration or silent consent) which forms an important – perhaps the most important – part of the topography and environment of Malaysian society today.

Let’s look closely at this mountain which, for the last several years, has been in the national and international limelight leading those who read the headlines to wonder if we are a nation built more on falsehoods, half-truths, lies and silences than on truth, veracity, honesty and candour.

Let’s reflect on this mountain which we have to collectively climb if we are to come close to becoming that truly progressive and modern society which indicators such as per capita income, GDP, standard of living, etc do not pay attention to or adequately express.

In the 60 years after Merdeka we have grown by leaps and bounds in the quantitative measurements of progress and development. We have a burgeoning middle class; our upper class is at a level which is world standard; there has been education for the masses; most families have at least a college or university graduate among its members and so on.

But the sorry truth remains.

The mountain exists because we are a nation of people enamoured of titles; easily impressed by position and status; where switching parties is not only legitimate but is seen as praiseworthy; where cutting corners and jumping the queue, angkat and bodek (in the local terminology) and grovelling are commonplace; where falsified CVs; plagiarised thesis and purchased credentials have become the norm. Where deadly silence, bureaucratic gobbledygook, feigned ignorance, half-truths and lies have become second nature in official circles.

This seems to be a paradox given the tremendous growth in temples, churches, mosques and other symbols and institutions of religious piety, and the emphasis by some of our topmost political leaders in stamping out atheism, secularism and godlessness; and their constant moral hectoring and posturing to captive audiences.