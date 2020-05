COVID-19 has rattled the global oil market. No argument there. The slump in demand has driven down the price to below US$20 per barrel.

Opec is powerless. Major producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are unable to agree on cuts to bolster prices.

Saudi Arabia is cash-strapped to fund its budget. Russia has cash flow problems after years of sanctions.

The highly leveraged US shale oil producers are shaken. US oil was selling at negative prices because of storage shortages.

But even after Opec members agreed to slash production, prices crept up only a bit

Are the good times of the world oil business numbered? Not everyone agrees. Many forces pose threats to demand. That is clear.

Climate change is one driver which will shift oil fortunes. Climate protagonists have clamoured for years to replace fossil energy.

It is not easy. Oil is known to be a powerful lobby. Wars have been waged over oil.

Some world leaders have declared that the climate change theory is flawed. But many agree on one thing.

A time will come when there will be little oil left. When peak oil (the hypothetical point when global production of oil reaches its maximum rate) will arrive is also unclear. The peak keeps shifting as new reserves are found.

Transport is the biggest driver of demand.

What if a different more acceptable fuel becomes viable? During the movement control order (MCO), the number of cars forced off the road has increased. Petrol stations reported a big drop in sales. That must have accounted for the oil prices taking a beating.

At the same time, producers continued to flood the market, adding fuel to the price drop. But that is not the end of the dilemma. A new fuel is appearing in the car market, electric and hydrogen fuel cells.

Electric cars will put a further dent on the global oil demand. But we need energy to support life.

The progress in solar, wind and biomass has been encouraging but they are still struggling to match oil. Nuclear power is an option which many want to avoid.

Lately, there is a new kid on the block – Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (Otec). It is not really new. The idea was first discovered in 1881 by a French scientist. But it has garnered real interest only in recent years.

According to Professor Datuk Abu Bakar Jaafar of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, who has been driving the Otec agenda in the country, a global Otec network is now in place.

Most of its members are scientists and investors are taking notice of the potential Otec offers.

During a recent online lecture, Bakar explained why Otec is a viable alternative.

It works on the basis of a 20-degree Centigrade temperature difference between the surface of the sea and waters at a depth of around 800m. We do have such deep-sea troughs off Sabah and Sarawak.

Energy is not the only output. Other potential revenue channels include hydrogen, temperate agriculture, sea-weed cultivation, fresh deep ocean water and more.

With the promise of almost limitless energy, the shift from Opec to Otec may soon be a reality.

We may eventually have Otenas to generate revenue for the nation like Petronas? In fact, what is stopping Petronas from becoming Otenas?

Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim

Malaysian Biomass Network