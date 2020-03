GIVEN the highly disruptive mid-stream removal of an elected government, Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi’s proposal for a “third choice”; where civil society strives to have a strong voice in Parliament makes great sense.

Hence, under the umbrella of the Malaysian Action for Justice and Unity Foundation (Maju) a “coalition of independent candidates” will seek to provide that critical necessary balancing or moderating influence in our democracy.

It is not just Parliament or politicians that should play a strong role in our country’s administration. In these unsettled political climate, stakeholders, notably, the three branches of government (executive, legislative, and judicial) must hold true and firm to the ethical practice of separation of powers.

Many right-thinking Malaysians will also readily embrace the need for a third force to drive Malaysia to a moderate situation, away from political and religious extremism.

Arguably, this third civil society choice or political force is necessary to reclaim the strong democratic principles of inclusiveness, transparency and accountability.

The influence of any party or coalition parties in our Parliament and politics needs to be tempered by this third force of civil society.

Civil society, as represented by groups of moderate like-minded rakyat, has always stressed that our nation’s progress is not only to be measured in terms of big infrastructure projects and economic progress, but preserving key civil and social rights critical to our diverse nation with conflicting needs.

Winning a good number of seats may enable this third choice force to potentially play the role of our kingmaker.

A viable Maju block, with its mandate for moderation, could pave the way for Malaysia’s political and democratic systems to regain the people’s faith.

Our nation needs something like Maju to come together as viable “third force” to combat political or religious extremism which impinge on social and legal rights.

As John F. Kennedy puts it “the rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened”.

In the Malaysian context, adhering to civil rights as part of the moderation strategy, helps ensure our country is managed along moderate lines, which in turn enhances the peace and unity of our diverse population.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang