This dream is not fake news

I WOKE from a long nightmare and saw that in the light of day, democracy had conquered disorder and it was not fake news. Not only is it pleasing to see President-elect Joe Biden but also, and uniquely, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris (pix), a woman of colour. The future looks rosy and colourful and it’s about time.

Life is balanced, with the great speech by Biden against the disturbing tweets of, soon to be ex-president, Donald Trump. You cannot buy a victory, nor sue yourself into the role. You must be given it by the people, a reality the loser Trump must accept before he skulks back to his golf course.

The complexities of this electoral system have caused concerns and some delay and it may be time to consider how to simplify it so that it means the people, all of them, can make the decision and not a court.

It is time to look to the future and consign the few miles built of the “great, beautiful wall” to rubble as a symbol of the Trump presidency. The economy that Covid-19 knocked down needs to be built up, the education system needs to be strong, equitable, available to all and preferably truly free. It can be done!

There is now hope and it is time for Biden to build a better, united America. Good Luck!

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne