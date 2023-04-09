Threat of financial nihilism

I HAVE long wrestled with the concept of nihilism for a considerable time – whether it is moral, epistemological or cosmic. However, after years of making no progress, I am focused on a new form of nihilism.

Financial nihilism represents an ideological standpoint that questions the value and legitimacy of financial systems, markets and even the concept of money.

Recently, I have formulated that this perspective can lead to various negative outcomes for society. For instance, the erosion of trust in financial systems can undermine their efficacy and stability.

When people no longer believe in the institutions designed to safeguard their assets and facilitate transactions, the system’s foundational integrity is jeopardised. This is worrying as the benefits of these institutions far outweigh the risks.

Moreover, financial nihilism can contribute to policy paralysis. A society that is sceptical about the effectiveness or ethical validity of financial systems may find it difficult to reach a consensus on necessary reforms. This can lead to an inability to adapt to changing economic conditions, putting economic health at risk.

Widening societal divide

The misallocation of capital becomes another concern – individuals who dismiss the value of financial systems may resort to hoarding money or investing in non-productive assets, rather than contributing to economic growth and long-term financial prosperity.

Currently, we are seeing a large reduction in economic participation globally.

When people opt out of the financial markets entirely, it can lead to a lack of liquidity and potential market inefficiencies. This can directly exacerbate social inequality as those who are financially literate and engaged are more likely to benefit from the system.

In doing so, the societal divide between the economically empowered and disenfranchised will likely widen, threatening social cohesion.

There are several measures that can be undertaken to address these concerns. Enhancing financial literacy through comprehensive educational programmes can empower individuals, making them more likely to engage positively with the financial system.

In addition, greater transparency in financial institutions can foster trust and mitigate some of the cynicism associated with financial nihilism.

Strengthening regulatory oversight can serve as an additional reassurance that measures are in place to prevent financial misconduct.

Mitigating impact

Ethical banking and responsible investment practices can also demonstrate that finance can be a force for good, thereby diminishing the pull of nihilistic views.

Creating platforms for open choice and dialogue about financial systems can help demystify these structures, making them more accessible to the public and less prone to nihilistic interpretations.

Implementing stronger social safety nets can provide a level of assurance that financial downturns will not result in catastrophic personal outcomes, which in turn can reduce the allure of financial nihilism.

Lastly, inclusive policymaking that takes into account a broad range of perspectives, including those who are disillusioned with the system, can foster a more equitable and effective financial environment.

Through such holistic approaches, society can mitigate the detrimental impacts of financial nihilism and work towards a more stable and equitable economic future.

The cult of financial nihilism is real and cannot be allowed to grow and fester.

The writer is group chief operating officer of Purple Group, a derivatives trading and asset management company. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com