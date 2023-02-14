Three role models to look up to

DATUK Lee Chong Wei, Datuk Nicol David and Datuk Azizulhasni Awang are three top-notch sportspersons who have performed brilliantly for Malaysia for a long time.

It was always country first for them.

Chong Wei was a world-class badminton player who kept the Malaysian flag flying for a good number of years.

His quest to perform consistently on the world stage was due to his devotion to the country. It was always playing for the glory of the country, everything else was secondary.

Chong Wei always played his heart out till the very end.

Though he lost several duels with China’s Lin Dan, the Malaysian public was full of praise and appreciation for him, as he gave his all until the very end.

That was what mattered most, which was to fight to the finish. Losing was inevitable at times.

Nicol is another who is in the same league. She was not in the limelight as much as Chong Wei because badminton is the more popular sport.

Nevertheless, Nicol played the game as a true professional, while keeping a low profile. She let her racquet do all the talking.

What mattered most to her was to keep soldering on for the glory of the country.

Accolades and recognition were secondary to her.

However, for her admirable attitude, she has been rewarded with interest.

Azizulhasni has brought fame to Malaysia via cycling.

He has done the nation proud at the Olympic Games, Asian Games and World Championships.

Nicknamed “The Pocket Rocketman” due to his small stature, he is a match for all the more physically superior cyclists around the globe.

Being strong-willed and possessing a solid determination to succeed, made him a standout at any of the world-class meets.

The present crop of sportspersons should take a leaf out of the book of our national icons Chong Wei, Nicol and Azizulhasni.

They should work diligently towards emulating these three role models to bring glory to the nation on a more regular basis.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang