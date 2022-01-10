Thriving on KL’s cultural economy

WHY is a cultural-based economy important to Malaysia and why should it be part of Budget 2023?

Over the years, the marrying of economic and cultural systems has resulted in many positive outcomes. Globally, cultural and creative industries have become major drivers of economies and trade strategies in developed and developing countries, and today account for annual revenues of over US$2.25 billion (RM10.3 trillion).

In Malaysia, culture’s contribution to the economy has been positive at RM29.4 billion or 1.9% of gross domestic product, but can be scaled up to the range of what our neighbouring countries are achieving, which is between 3% and 7%. Therefore, we must continue to embrace this movement and further build on culture.

One of our exciting efforts at Think City is transforming Downtown Kuala Lumpur (KL) into a creative and cultural district. The vision is to create an inclusive and authentic centre by weaving together heritage, culture and innovation, thus drawing in visitors, and enhancing liveability for locals.

There are numerous social and economic benefits associated with a creative and cultural district, including stronger community bonds, improved physical and mental health, greater equity of space, reduced inequalities, opportunities for learning, innovation and improved productivity and employment.

Drawing inspiration from other cultural-based urban rejuvenation projects around the world including in Bilbao, Barcelona, New Delhi and Cairo, Think City, with the support of Yayasan Hasanah, has partnered with Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and the National Heritage Board to spearhead the transformation of Downtown KL, which requires significant investment and commitment.

Strategies include enhancing the ecosystem; improving the state of conservation and publicly-owned streets and other accessible open spaces such as parks, fields and alleys as well as accessibility and connectivity; and putting in place the necessary governance framework and regulatory mechanisms.

Adaptive reuse of heritage buildings is also a priority. This has been an ongoing approach for over a century to safeguard built heritages in a way that revitalises an area and promotes culture, as well as socioeconomic prosperity. It also relieves the public sector of otherwise costly maintenance, and opens a valuable revenue stream for the city and communities.

A prime example of an urban area or precinct that comprises a collection of heritage buildings suitable for adaptive reuse is the Dataran Merdeka Heritage Precinct, which is an excellent opportunity to accelerate the rejuvenation of Downtown KL, attract investments and realise the economic potential of multiple national monuments.

Dataran Merdeka Heritage Precinct holds many historic tales and should be cared for in a similar manner to the Taj Mahal or AlHambra. It is rich in history because colonial buildings, including Sultan Abdul Samad building which is located here, symbolise our national identity, the legacy of the Federated Malay states and the independence of Malaysia. There are a total of 17 heritage buildings here, 11 of which are listed in the National Heritage Act of 1976.

No doubt, there will be many aspects to be integrated into the planning of the heritage precinct including managing such a project alongside multiple stakeholders, finding fresh ways of reusing and connecting these buildings and spaces, some of which will require pedestrian-friendly pathways; as well as preparing and compiling documentation and conservation management plans. But we are willing and eager to work through them.

With the upcoming Budget 2023, we must look at unlocking the city’s full potential via the transformation of Downtown KL, including the Dataran Merdeka Heritage Precinct. If we further delay this, we will risk not only losing these monuments and memories to educate young Malaysians, but they will be more costly to preserve and manage in years to come.

Izan Satrina Mohd Sallehuddin, is Senior Director, Partnerships and Creative Sector at Think City. Comments@thesundaily.com