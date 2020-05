IT was hearbreaking to read that on May 24, an allegedly intoxicated motorist drove against the flow of traffic in Jalan Pintasan Kuantan before his vehicle collided with another car, instantly killing its driver, Irwan Herman Kamarudin, a 41-year-old father and husband, who was on his way to work.

On May 3, an allegedly intoxicated motorist crashed his vehicle into a movement control order (MCO) roadblock. Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail died in the incident.

Two men at the prime of their life shouldering multiple responsibilities, killed senselessly.

We can only empathise but will never truly understand the sorrow of their families, much less the difficult road ahead for them without their loved ones.

During MCO period itself, we have witnessed other similar cases.

On April 5, a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol broke a roadblock in Bintulu.

Five days later, an elderly man belived to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol crashed into a police car at another road block at the Petaling Jaya Toll Plaza.

On April 24, two men were arrested by the police for violating the MCO at Sungai Pari. One of them was believed to have been intoxicated.

Another policeman, while on duty in a road block at the South Kajang Toll Plaza, was reportedly rammed by a four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a man believed to have been intoxicated.

Alcohol is often described as part of a culture. The fact is, alcohol is a poisonous substance which has short and long-term effects on every organ in our body.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) fact sheet on alcohol confirms that there is “no safe level” for alcoholic beverages and that every time someone consumes it, the risk of organ damage is increased. Alcohol also weakens the immune system making it easier for a person to get infections.

Alcohol also increases the risk of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, one of the worst complications of Covid-19. In response to a myth that alcohol kills the virus that causes Covid-19 by disinfecting the air inhaled through mouth and throat, the WHO had to issue a response stating otherwise.

Alcohol weakens the immune system of our body causing us to become immunocompromised.

In 2016, the University of Washington Medical School reported there were three million deaths worldwide related to alcohol. Its study concluded there is no safe level for those who drink alcohol, that is, there is no minimum safe amount for consumption.

The time is long overdue to enforce stricter policies and laws.

Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 provides for individuals driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and causing death or injury punishable by imprisonment of three to 10 years and a fine of not less than RM8,000 and not more than RM20,000.

These penalties are inadequate to deter careless and dangerous behaviour.

The pain and suffering of the families of the victims of drink driving is unimaginable.

Post-Covid-19 we should make the policy of control and prohibition on alcohol a new normal.

Associate Professor Dr Rafidah Hanim Mokhtar

President

The International Women’s Alliance for Family Institution and Quality Education