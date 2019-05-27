Time for APAD to step it up

THE Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) is a shadow of its former self ever since the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) was reduced to an agency under the Ministry of Transport following the last general election as part of the government’s cost-cutting exercise.

With most of SPAD’s staff laid off and its enforcement division absorbed by the Road Transport Department (RTD), only a third of the former staff are left in APAD. The payroll now may just be one fifth of what SPAD used to pay out previously.

However, such savings came at the expense of road transport industry players, as their operations have been affected by difficulties and delays in renewing their commercial vehicle permits, which have yet to be fully resolved.

Ironically, road transport industry players and associations’ officials were happier to deal with officers in the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) than with SPAD, which took over commercial vehicle licensing in peninsular Malaysia in January 2011.

No doubt, CVLB had many weaknesses that necessitated the creation of SPAD, but CVLB officers were not as rigid as those in SPAD, which frustrated industry players with bureaucracy. Regulators tend to forget or do not realise that they too must facilitate and promote the industry.

Alot of water has flowed under the bridge and pointless to debate on past issues. What APAD needs now is more budget and staff to speed up digitalisation initiated by SPAD but would be alien to RTD as long as its enforcement officers demand drivers to produce vehicle permits.

In Kuala Lumpur, City Hall enforcement officers are using handheld devices to key in vehicle registration numbers to determine whether parking fees have been paid or expired. After making machine payment, drivers do not have to return to the car to display parking receipts.

Likewise, there is no need to travel to the nearest APAD office to wait in queue. If one can be certain the vehicle permits will be renewed without making another trip, waiting a whole day may be tolerable, although it can be very agonising.

But refusing to renew vehicle permits for trivial reasons such as an unpaid summonses or fines are unnecessary, as these could lead to disruption of commercial vehicles’ operations, affect customers’ businesses and impacting our nation’s economy.

For example, grounding a stage bus for just a day would leave hundreds of commuters stranded and lower the productivity of their workplace. Bus operators may not be aware of summonses or fines if drivers do not submit them to the office or notifications of traffic offence sent by post were not received.

In any case, road transport operators should not be treated as if they are Singaporean motorists who could escape and not return to the peninsula if they are not forced to settle their summonses or fines on the spot.

While counter staff are required to follow instructions, APAD officers should be allowed to use their discretion and lend a helping hand to the industry and not remain apathetic. Their KPI should include verdicts by leading industry players and transport associations.

APAD’s vision statement is to accelerate the transformation of integrated, efficient and secure transport system; and its mission is to empower a technology-based transport system as a catalyst for national development.

Success on its vision and mission will hinge on basic steps such as speeding up the renewal of commercial vehicle permits manually for now and accelerating its digitalisation. Industry players cannot wait to see APAD come of age.

It is imperative the agency pull out all the stops and step on its accelerator pedal, so that transformation of road transport system in peninsular Malaysia can accelerate as envisaged, facilitated by digitalisation.

YS Chan

Petaling Jaya