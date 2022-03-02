Time for greater equal gender representation

HAVING been an advocate for greater women representation in both the private and public sectors for more than 10 years, I can bravely say, the journey for a woman in Malaysia is long and hard.

Despite the progress achieved over the years, there is still a strong social stigma against women leaders.

For years, women have been fighting for a fair share of the cake and despite having proven themselves, they still face discrimination from various quarters.

As an advocate for women, we also face plenty of challenges from our male counterparts, who often see us as incapable and unable to perform certain tasks.

This is something people like us are fighting for and although there has been some progress, many still feel a woman’s place is in the kitchen.

Many successful nations are led by women and these have proven themselves in all economic and social aspects to be ahead of many others.

I would like to congratulate our Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin for being conferred two awards recently in recognition of her work in fighting for greater women empowerment.

She has been one of our strongest advocates in fighting for greater women representation and more women leaders, especially those in high political positions, should follow suit.

Gender discrimination in Malaysia spreads across all races and overcoming it should be a concerted effort by all.

More leaders in top positions, such as Zuraida, should take up this cause.

Post Covid-19 the economy is fast picking up and women want to be an integral part of this and not just back-seat drivers.

It is time for Malaysia to recognise our capabilities and give us the opportunities and respect we duly deserve.

Jacqueline Tan Chen Boon

Penang