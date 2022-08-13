Time has come to permanently ban nuclear weapons

IT has been 77 years since the atomic bomb was dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, which finally paved the way to ending World War II (1939 to 1945).

The war had caused millions of deaths all over the world, particularly in Asia and Europe.

On Aug 6, 1945, the nature of global warfare changed forever when the US Air Force, which led the allied powers, dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

The explosion was said to have more power than 20 thousand tonnes of TNT, which is brighter and hotter than the surface of the sun.

Tens of thousands of Japanese people were reported to have died during the initial attack.

The radiation sickness which followed caused the number to soar to at least 140,000. The attack was ordered by former US president, Harry S. Truman.

He argued that a nuclear bomb was necessary to force Japan to surrender and end the bloody massacre carried out by their military in countries which they occupied in Asia, including Malaysia (back then known separately as Malaya, Sarawak and North Borneo).

Despite suffering great loss of life in the devastated city of Hiroshima, the Japanese still refused to surrender.

The allied powers then dropped a second atomic bomb on the city of Nagasaki on Aug 9, 1945, which killed another 40,000 people.

Though the exact figure cannot be ascertained, the majority of victims were innocent civilians.

The two bombings, which killed thousands of people, remained the only attack using nuclear weapons in warfare.

Although the use of such a weapon forced the Japanese military to surrender, there have been debates regarding the justification for using such weapons of mass destruction, especially against innocent civilians.

Until today, many critics have said the US should never have dropped the bomb.

The effects of nuclear radiation itself are long-lasting and devastating to survivors and the environment.

However, some still favoured using the bomb to force the Japanese military to immediately surrender and stop their brutality and atrocities committed in the occupied territories during the war.

Seventy-seven years on, opinions are still divided over the issue.

Whatever the opinion is one thing is certain, the development and use of nuclear weapons should be halted.

Nations should never be allowed to develop or use them.

Looking at the scale of destruction that a nuclear bomb can inflict and the challenges we face in today’s world, especially the threat that comes from terrorism, all nations should stop developing and using nuclear bombs.

In remembering the 77 years of destruction in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world community must come together and in one clear voice say no to the development and use of nuclear weapons, and push for the eradication of such destructive bombs.

In 2017, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, which is the first legally binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons and lead toward their eradication, was passed during a meeting between countries at the United Nations conference in New York.

The treaty, is the first legally binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons with the ultimate goal being their eradication.

It was adopted on July 7, 2017, opened for signature on Sept 20, 2017, and came into force on Jan 22, 2021.

For nations that are party to it, the treaty prohibits the development, testing, production, stockpiling, stationing, transfer, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons, as well as assistance and encouragement to the prohibited activities.

As of June 29, 66 states have ratified or acceded to the treaty. Malaysia ratified the treaty in September 2020. By joining the treaty, Malaysia is contributing to the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

Sadly, there are still many nations, including several developed countries such as the US, UK, France and Russia, which did not pledge their vote to the treaty.

They said such a treaty disregards the realities of the international security environment. They believe that the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is already in place, is sufficient to deal with the issue.

If we are committed to putting an end to the development and use of nuclear weapons, all countries must stand united on this issue.

The treaty will become ineffective without the full support from all nations, especially from superpower countries.

The fact that they refused to support the treaty will certainly send the wrong signal to hostile nations such as Israel and North Korea, who continue to aggressively and recklessly develop nuclear weapons in their country, with a great possibility that such weapons will be used against other nations in the future.

As such, all developed countries must re-think their position on the issue and become one with the majority of countries by giving their unconditional support to the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty.

Countries that have already given their vote must not be deterred by action taken by other countries that have refused.

They must continue to work together to pressure them to support the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty for the sake of humanity and our future generation.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is an associate professor at the Faculty of Syariah and Laws (FSU) in Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). Comments: letters@thesundaily.com