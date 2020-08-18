Time to decriminalise attempted suicide

THE “Hard landing” report of many Malaysians, from pilots to musicians, reeling from life-shattering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic (Aug 14, theSun) will resonate with many of us.

Even before Covid-19, many people experienced pressure from striving to maintain work-life balance and financial pressures.

Recently we had a magistrate’s court fine an unemployed man, who had attempted to commit suicide, RM3,000 and three months in jail if he failed to pay the sum.

Malaysia is one the few countries that have not updated archaic laws that made suicide attempts a criminal act.

Malaysian Mental Health Association stressed that more than 90% of people attempting suicide suffer from psychiatric illness or mental issues that require professional help, rather than be stigmatised as criminals.

Hence, suicide attempts must not be viewed as a criminal issue but as a health issue, and a preventive one at that.

Note that in countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, India and Indonesia, suicide attempts have been decriminalised.

Suicide attempts arise from factors including mental disorders, family problems such as deaths, relationship problems and financial problems.

Experts say that suicide attempts are often a cry for help and the priority should be to get the person professional help.

Research showed that prosecuting people for attempting suicide did not, in turn, reduce suicides. It also found that decriminalising suicide attempts did not increase suicides.

Hence, decriminalising suicide attempts is a much-needed and overdue step to destigmatise our Malaysians with mental illness and to support them to get the critical help they need.

Please heed the mantra that the test of our society is how we treat our most vulnerable.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang