Time to implement unpopular policies

“DO not fear unpopular policies, govt told” (News, June 28) encourages the government to shun political expediency and provide the best economic policies for the rakyat.

The government still has another four years before it must face the electorate in another federal election. This gives ample time in which economic policies which may contain some short-term “bitter medicine” can be implemented and then bear fruit before politicians again face the ballot box.

Australia faced over a decade of economic stagnation and recession in the 1970s and 1980s before innovations such as privatisation, public service rationalisation, deregulation, prices and income policy and others were instrumental in transforming the economy and helping her avoid Lee Kuan Yew’s infamous warning in 1980 about becoming the “poor white trash” of Asia. And the reformist Hawke-Keating government that implemented all this managed to win five elections in a row and remain in office for 13 years amid strong employment and economic growth. Malaysia can borrow from her experience.

Privatisation

Although there are many risks to privatisation as stated previously in these pages, and government-linked companies have been historically important in developing the Malaysian economy, selective privatisation, such as Malaysian Airlines, and some other low-performing GLCs would release considerable capital to be better deployed elsewhere. It also sends a strong message to others about accountability and performance.

Public service

Public service rationalisation including gradual retrenchment with generous/reasonable packages, corporatisation, and cost savings could revolutionise the efficiency and standing of the bureaucracy both within Malaysia and the region. Again it would encourage capital and labour to move to the private sector to increase dynamism and enterprise in the economy.

Wages, productivity and labour

Promoting wage and salary growth based on increased productivity, in combination with a gradual reduction in the use of foreign labour, would go a long way to improving the low productivity growth/middle income status that afflicts Malaysia. The wage and salary share of the Malaysian economy is internationally low. Increasing it significantly would also give the government much stronger and more consolidated tax base. Tying increases to productivity would reassure business that they will not be losing out in this win-win process.

Decentralisation

In the recent issue 5 of The Compass Professor Woo Wing Thye (Jeffrey Chea Institute) argued cogently for reforms of the New Economic Policy in four areas: administration-governance of the public service significantly transferred to the state and local governments, downsizing of the GLC sector (privatisation), financial market/big banks accommodating more small and medium-sized foreign banks, and transferring school administration to state governments to promote more flexibility and less politicisation of education. That the federal government is responsible for about 90% of total government budgets indicates the breathtaking centralisation of Malaysian politics which has also skewed development heavily in favour of the Klang Valley at the expense of other regions.

Government austerity

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has waxed lyrical about the large government debt left by the erstwhile government, and the need to not only recoup ill-gotten proceeds, but also contain government spending. While this is true, it must not be overdone. Political economist Professor Mark Blyth has warned in his book Austerity: The History of a Bad Idea of the negative constraint that too much austerity can put on an economy. In other words, Malaysia must walk a fine line between promoting growth, but also being fiscally responsible enough to maintain the confidence of the financial markets.

Special privileges and race relations

Of course economic reform must be done with particular care in Malaysia because of constitutional, political and ethnic rights. The prime minister has already shown in the last year his ability to read racial sensitivities as well as anyone. There is no doubt he is the most skilled and perceptive of any politician to be able to manage significant economic reform while balancing it with racial harmony.

None of this suggests the risk of Malaysia becoming poor trash in Asia, nor does it necessitate that all economic reforms be initiated in the first term of the Pakatan Harapan government. However Malaysia is in a middle-income trap, having already been gradually overtaken by economies such as South Korea and Hong Kong. The government surely does not want to see the economy slip further.

Adam Lee

Petaling Jaya