Time to take action against negligent parents

OVER the years, there have been reports of young children dying horrific deaths due to the negligence of parents and caregivers.

The media has been recounting reports, features and letters on the need for parents to be extra vigilant, alert and responsible with their young. Yet, we still read of heart-tugging tragic events involving toddlers who die due to the carelessness of adults.

The issue of charging parents for the death of their children resulting from their negligence is rather disturbing and has elicited mixed emotions. Some feel punishment for parental negligence should be meted out on a case-by-case basis. Some feel the loss of a child is punishment enough.

The rampant incidence of parental negligence and the loss of young innocent lives warrant some form of punishment as a deterrent. It is a dangerous world out there and small children are curious and fearless, and have no sense of the dangers around them. How many small children have fallen to their deaths from escalators and high rise buildings? Where were the parents?

There was a report a few years ago of a mother who was busy texting on her handphone when her young child fell from an escalator in a hypermarket. There have been reports of toddlers drowning in rivers, lakes, beaches, swimming pools and even in bathroom tubs.

During the rainy season, it is common to see children playing in floodwaters. Should parents not caution their children of the dangers of playing in floodwaters?

Some parents throw caution to the wind and allow their young children to ride motorcycles without a driving licence. It is common to see young children riding motorcycles without helmets in the neighbourhood. One can also see parents carting their children without helmets on motorcycles.

There have been reports where infants have been flung out of vehicles involved in road crashes because they were not strapped to baby car seats in the vehicles.

Then, there are small children going missing in playgrounds, night markets and while on errands to grocery stores. Young children without adult supervision are easy target for child abductors.

Leaving young children unattended in homes and vehicles have also resulted in unnecessary deaths. Some children were left in cars with the engine running, which were driven off by car thieves.

Parents should exercise more caution, care and concern over the welfare and safety of their children. Tragedy can strike at any moment. Parents need to be alert, responsible and vigilant at all times and all places when they have small children with them.

Ignorance and negligence are no excuse in a court of law. And we cannot have parents blaming fate for the tragic deaths of their children. They are responsible for the safety of their children.

Section 31 of the Child Act 2011 states that those who neglect, abuse, abandon or expose a child or permit the child to be maltreated can be fined up to RM20,000 or face 10 years’ jail, or both.

Far too many children have lost their lives through negligence. It is time the authorities take action against irresponsible parents.

Some may not be ready to have children, while some young parents are naive and ignorant of their roles and responsibilities. Having children involves commitment, time and sacrifice. Couples should not have children if they are not prepared for such challenges. Hence, young couples should be advised on their roles and responsibilities of being parents during marriage courses and counselling sessions.

Places of worship and community centres should also organise courses and seminars for young couples on parenthood. Such courses and programmes will help potential parents to be more alert and responsible for their children’s safety.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com