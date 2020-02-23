Timely recognition important

MANY literary exemplars in Malaysia registered their admiration and sadness over the death of KS Maniam last Wednesday.

A passionate literary gift to the nation, KS Maniam’s contributions to the mostly ignored canvas of writing is widely acclaimed in many destinations around the world.

The truth is, Malaysia often and repeatedly fails to give timely recognition to talent in many fields and this field of writers is just one such example.

How can the government’s (past and present) efforts to stimulate the collapsing reading habit among Malaysians ever succeed when not giving significant and timely recognition to talented writers is the norm?

What use is a posthumous Order of Merit or accolades when achievements during the lifetime of talented writers like KS Maniam, remain ignored or placed in the back burner of Putrajaya?

We see this pattern of non-recognition or late praise (after the public or wise media draw the attention) deeply rooted among policymakers.

You cannot seek to make this nation a thriving pool of talent if you constantly fail to quickly identify, support and nurture talent among Malaysians.

The government that pledges to be a people-centric, progressive administration needs to address this weakness if it wants to transform Malaysia into a truly progressive nation in a global playing field where talent is the sought after currency of success.

J. D. Lovrenciear